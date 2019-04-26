What’s Coming & Going From Netflix In May Of 2019

As hard as it might be to believe, April is quickly coming to an end. With May 1, 2019 less than a week away, Netflix subscribers know that means a whole new selection of content will be both added and removed from the streaming library.
As What’s On Netflix reminds us, April 2019 was a hard month for subscribers as a lot of big titles were removed including several James Bond movies and The American Pie collection. While May of 2019 is shaping up to be no different in terms of content loss, BGR confirms there are over 60 new original pieces of content being added to the streaming library next month.
As those who have been following Netflix news for a while know, more and more networks are opting for establishing their own streaming services as opposed to renewing contracts with companies such as Netflix. So, the streaming giant has been hard at work producing Netflix Originals to combat the loss of titles they were paying for the right to stream.
Per Mashable, here’s an official list of everything coming and going from the Netflix library in May of 2019.
Available on May 1
Knock Down The House
Munafik 2
Angels & Demons
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Casper
Chasing Liberty
Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dumb and Dumber
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Gosford Park
Gremlins
Hairspray (1988)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Her Only Choice
Hoosiers
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Just Friends
Revolutionary Road
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
Scarface
Scream
Snowpiercer
Taking Lives
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Crystal (1982)
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
To Rome With Love
Wedding Crashers
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Zombieland
Available on May 2
Colony: Season 3
Olympus Has Fallen
Available on May 3
A Pesar De Todo
All In My Family
Alles ist gut
Cupcake & Dino
Dead to Me
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Flinch
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage
The Last Summer
Mr. Mom
Supernatural: Season 14
Tuca & Bertie
Undercover
Everything coming to Netflix this may ????https://t.co/ZF7RoXalFp
— CNET (@CNET) April 26, 2019
Available on May 4
Like Arrows
Available on May 6
Abyss
Available on May 7
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
Queen of the South: Season 3
Available on May 8
Lucifer: Season 4
Available on May 9
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Insidious
Available on May 10
Dry Martina
Easy: Season 3
Gente que viene y bah
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2
Jailbirds
Pose: Season 1
ReMastered: The Lion’s Share
Shéhérazade
The Society
Wine Country
Available on May 12
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3
Available on May 13
Malibu Rescue
Available on May 14
Revisions
Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate
Weed the People
Available on May 15
Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
Available on May 16
Good Sam
Take Me Home Tonight
Available on May 17
1994: Limited Series
Chip & Potato
It’s Bruno
Maria
Morir para contar
Nailed It!: Season 3
See You Yesterday
The Rain: Season 2
Well Intended Love
White Gold: Season 2
Available on May 18
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
Available on May 20
Prince of Peoria: Part 2
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2
Available on May 21
Arrow: Season 7
Moonlight
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Available on May 22
A Tale of Two Kitchens
One Night in Spring
The Flash: Season 5
Available on May 23
Riverdale: Season 3
Slasher: Solstice
Available on May 24
After Maria
Alta Mar
Joy
Rim of the World
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2
The Perfection
WHAT / IF
Available on May 27
Historical Roasts
Outlander: Seasons 1-2
Get ready to fall in love all over again because seasons 1 and 2 of #Outlander are coming to Netflix! https://t.co/5R7XhPze0G
— E! News (@enews) April 24, 2019
Available on May 28
Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Available on May 30
Chopsticks
My Week with Marilyn
Svaha: The Sixth Finger
The One I Love
Available on May 31
Always Be My Maybe
Bad Blood: Season 2
Black Spot: Season 2
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Killer Ratings
When They See Us
Charmed (2018): Season 1, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4, The Mechanism: Season 2, and Supergirl: Season 4 are also slated to be added to the Netflix library during May of 2019. These titles, however, do not have an official release date as of yet.
CW favorites like #Supernatural, #Riverdale, and #Charmed are all headed to @Netflix in May. https://t.co/WBZUI2nZbQ
— POPSUGAR Family (@POPSUGARMoms) April 26, 2019
Leaving on May 1
8 Mile
Chocolat
Cold Justice: Collection 3
Dances with Wolves
Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Dr. No
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
For Your Eyes Only
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Russia with Love
Godzilla
GoldenEye
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Licence to Kill
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Sixteen Candles
Sliding Doors
Somm
Somm: Into the Bottle
The Birdcage
The Dirty Dozen
The English Patient
The Lovely Bones
The Notebook
The Other Boleyn Girl
Tomorrow Never Dies
Watchmen
Leaving on May 11
Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5
Leaving on May 15
Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1
Leaving on May 19
Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia
Leaving on May 22
The Boss Baby
Parents, we have tough news: the #BossBaby movie is leaving Netflix on 5/22 ????
The animated series will stay on service (you can still get your fix!), but we all know how well kids do with change ????
Comment if you need recs for other boss kids movies – we’re in this together ???? pic.twitter.com/oEcLkOxtnM
— Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) April 20, 2019
Leaving on May 24
Southpaw
Leaving on May 31
I Know What You Did Last Summer
West Side Story (1961)