What’s Coming & Going From Netflix In May Of 2019

Here's an official list of the titles being added to and removed from the Netflix library next month.

As hard as it might be to believe, April is quickly coming to an end. With May 1, 2019 less than a week away, Netflix subscribers know that means a whole new selection of content will be both added and removed from the streaming library.

As What’s On Netflix reminds us, April 2019 was a hard month for subscribers as a lot of big titles were removed including several James Bond movies and The American Pie collection. While May of 2019 is shaping up to be no different in terms of content loss, BGR confirms there are over 60 new original pieces of content being added to the streaming library next month.

As those who have been following Netflix news for a while know, more and more networks are opting for establishing their own streaming services as opposed to renewing contracts with companies such as Netflix. So, the streaming giant has been hard at work producing Netflix Originals to combat the loss of titles they were paying for the right to stream.

Per Mashable, here’s an official list of everything coming and going from the Netflix library in May of 2019.

Available on May 1

Knock Down The House

Munafik 2

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

Available on May 2

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

Available on May 3

A Pesar De Todo

All In My Family

Alles ist gut

Cupcake & Dino

Dead to Me

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Flinch

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

The Last Summer

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

Tuca & Bertie

Undercover

Everything coming to Netflix this may ????https://t.co/ZF7RoXalFp — CNET (@CNET) April 26, 2019

Available on May 4

Like Arrows

Available on May 6

Abyss

Available on May 7

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

Available on May 8

Lucifer: Season 4

Available on May 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

Available on May 10

Dry Martina

Easy: Season 3

Gente que viene y bah

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2

Jailbirds

Pose: Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share

Shéhérazade

The Society

Wine Country

Available on May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

Available on May 13

Malibu Rescue

Available on May 14

Revisions

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

Weed the People

Available on May 15

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Available on May 16

Good Sam

Take Me Home Tonight

Available on May 17

1994: Limited Series

Chip & Potato

It’s Bruno

Maria

Morir para contar

Nailed It!: Season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain: Season 2

Well Intended Love

White Gold: Season 2

Available on May 18

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Available on May 20

Prince of Peoria: Part 2

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2

Available on May 21

Arrow: Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Available on May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Night in Spring

The Flash: Season 5

Available on May 23

Riverdale: Season 3

Slasher: Solstice

Available on May 24

After Maria

Alta Mar

Joy

Rim of the World

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2

The Perfection

WHAT / IF

Available on May 27

Historical Roasts

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

Get ready to fall in love all over again because seasons 1 and 2 of #Outlander are coming to Netflix! https://t.co/5R7XhPze0G — E! News (@enews) April 24, 2019

Available on May 28

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Available on May 30

Chopsticks

My Week with Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

The One I Love

Available on May 31

Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood: Season 2

Black Spot: Season 2

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Killer Ratings

When They See Us

Charmed (2018): Season 1, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4, The Mechanism: Season 2, and Supergirl: Season 4 are also slated to be added to the Netflix library during May of 2019. These titles, however, do not have an official release date as of yet.

Leaving on May 1

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Licence to Kill

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

Leaving on May 11

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

Leaving on May 15

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

Leaving on May 19

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

Leaving on May 22

The Boss Baby

Parents, we have tough news: the #BossBaby movie is leaving Netflix on 5/22 ????

The animated series will stay on service (you can still get your fix!), but we all know how well kids do with change ????

Comment if you need recs for other boss kids movies – we’re in this together ???? pic.twitter.com/oEcLkOxtnM — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) April 20, 2019

Leaving on May 24

Southpaw

Leaving on May 31

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story (1961)