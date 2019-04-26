Michael Wysolovski Held A Teenage Girl As A Sex Slave For Over A Year, Gets No Prison Time

Hailey Burns disappeared without a trace from her family’s North Carolina home in 2016.

A Georgia man who kept a teenage girl captive as a sex slave for over a year will serve no prison time beyond what he’s already spent behind bars before and during his trial, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

WARNING: The remainder of this post contains content that may be disturbing to some readers.

Michael Wysolovski, 33, was sentenced this week to ten years in prison, with only eight months to be served. For those eight months, he was given credit for time already served, and thus walked away a free man. He received the sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to first-degree cruelty to children and interstate interference with custody, after initially being charged with much more serious rape and sodomy charges.

The Hailey Burns Disappearance

On May 23, 2016, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, then-16-year-old Hailey Burns disappeared without a trace from her family’s North Carolina home. Soon, her parents found a diary that indicated that she had met a man online and intended to meet him in person. She was not heard from for over a year.

Meanwhile, on the day she disappeared from her home, she walked three miles to meet up with the man — Wysolovski — and then went with him to his home in Decatur, Georgia before later moving to Duluth, Georgia.

Initially, prosecutor Michael DeTardo said, the two were in a consensual relationship during which they acted out BDSM scenes involving biting, whipping, and other forms of violence.

At some point in their relationship Wysolovski stopped treating the relationship as consensual and instead began treating Burns as his slave. He repeatedly raped her, denied her food, kept her in a cage, and violently abused her.

Found Alive

In July 2017, as News Corp Australia reported at the time, Burns was found alive, though half-starved and with her back deformed from the time she was kept in the cage. A tip-off via Facebook led to her rescue and Wysolovski’s capture.

Hailey Burns is still living thanks to a woman in Romania who she met online. But it's with immeasurable pscyhological damage. She's attempted suicide three times. @Wecantconsentto https://t.co/lHiydm03lM — Female Suicide (@we_are_nina) April 26, 2019

A “Gray Area” Of Consent

DeTardo said that the nature of the couple’s relationship made the case “too risky” to put before a jury. For that reason, he discarded the most serious of the charges against Wysolovski in order to put together a package of charges into a plea deal that would satisfy the defense team and the judge.

Unfortunately for Burns and her family, that left the judge with little in the way of sentencing options, and on Thursday, he was given the seemingly-light sentence.

Wysolovski is not getting off Scot-free, however. He will be on probation for the entirety of his ten-year sentence and will have to register as a sex offender.