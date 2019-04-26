‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Busts Out Of A Blue Outfit In Latest Pic

Abigail Ratchford’s Instagram page is on fire these days. The model has recently posted several skin-baring pictures to flaunt her incredible curves. After raising the temperature of her page by posting a pic in a snake-print bikini, the model treated her fans to risque new snap again — one which became an instant hit.

In the snap, Abigail could be seen donning a tighter-than-skin bodysuit which she teamed with a pair of black boots. The model suggestively pulled the zipper of her bodysuit down to treat the viewers to a generous view of her breasts as well as her bare chest and taut stomach.

In terms of her aesthetics, the model opted for a full face of makeup, comprising some mauve-colored gloss and lots of mascara. She let her raven-colored locks down and posed by standing next to a shiny, black Bentley as naughtily bit her nails. And as she struck a side pose, the model displayed her perky breasts to successfully pull off a very seductive pose.

As of the writing of this article, and within just two hours of having been posted, the sultry snap amassed more than 72,000 likes and above a thousand comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s sexiness.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that after seeing so much sexiness in one picture, he is unable to think about anything else, while another fan agreed and said that he forgot to blink when he first saw the picture, adding that he can’t stop looking at it again and again.

This was Abigail’s second picture in the outfit. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, the model earlier wore the same outfit and treated her fans to an up-close view of her face and bare chest while she posed by sitting inside her luxurious car. Abigail also posted several pics wearing the same outfit in her Instagram Stories through which she provided a full-length view of her body to her fans. On Friday evening, she decided to make her fans’ day by posting the current picture so that fans can take a look at her amazing body to their hearts’ content.

Loading...

According to an article by Maxim, Abigail revealed that apart from the numerous complimentary comments that she gets on her pics, she also attracts some hateful comments from trolls, body-shamers and other lowlife losers.

And although vile comments can make anyone angry, Abigail handles them by simply ignoring that they exist. In short, her strategy — which is a very successful one — is not to feed the trolls because it is always counterproductive.