Josh & Anna Duggar Share Exciting News, Baby No. 6 Is On The Way

It's another baby for Josh and Anna Duggar.

There is yet another Duggar baby on the way. Josh and Anna Duggar have just announced that they are expecting their sixth child in a few months. The baby news came along on Friday afternoon on social media.

In a couple of cute videos that Anna posted on her Instagram account, their five kids think that they are playing a letter game. Josh Duggar is seen handing out sheets of paper with letters printed on them to the four older kids, Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, Meredith, 3. They excitedly grab them and went to work to figure out what it will say. Anna and one-year-old Mason are standing on the sidelines for support.

Once the letters were all in place, it spelled out, ‘new baby coming this fall.’ You could hear Josh saying, “Mommy’s gonna have a baby!” The siblings responded by cheering happily. The expectant mom mentioned in the post how much they are looking forward to welcoming baby number six.

“We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one! As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall!”

This is the fourth Duggar pregnancy this year. Jessa and Ben Seewald will be welcoming their third child in June, while Joe and Kendra Duggar are expecting their second little one in the fall. Amy King and her husband, Dillon, just made their special announcement on Easter Sunday that they are expecting their first baby. Even though Amy isn’t part of the immediate family, she is still very close to her famous cousins.

Fans have been speculating for months now on whether the Duggar daughter-in-law was sporting a baby bump. Anna had responded to those rumors saying that she just hadn’t lost her baby weight from her pregnancy with Mason.

Back in February, The Inquisitr had shared what the mom-of-five had to say when someone had outright asked her if she was planning on anymore children. She had responded by saying that she would be happy if God should would bless them with more. It looks like she got her wish after all.

Anna Duggar has just recently lost some weight after she started tracking her exercise and trying to eat healthier. Fans have been amazed by how much she has lost. Now that the former 19 Kids and Counting star is pregnant again, she has received plenty of congrats from Duggar fans.

Who will be next in line to announce another pregnancy? Maybe newlyweds John and Abbie, or another one for Joy and Austin Forsyth? You just never know. Duggar babies are popping up quickly.