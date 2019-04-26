Carmella Rose Gets Sultry In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Carmella Rose shared a brand new bikini photo on Instagram today, and it’s got her fans talking. The photo showed her modeling a black bikini with silver stud accents. The embellishments were on the bottom of her bikini top and on the side straps of her bikini bottoms. Carmella sat on the ground and propped herself up with her right arm, accentuating her hips and small waist. She placed her left hand in front of her mouth and gave a sultry look at the cameras. She wore her hair down with a middle part, and appeared to be poolside for the shot. So far, the image has garnered over 34,000 likes in the first half hour since it was posted.

It’s been a while since the model posted a swimsuit pic. This was her first one since mid-March, when she shared a sexy Instagram video. It showed her walking towards an infinity pool on the rooftop of a city building. Rose rocked a thong-cut, long-sleeved bodysuit. She paired it with a pair of white heels, and held a little black bag in her right hand.

At the time, Carmella also shared still images from the shoot. This included an Instagram shot of her derrière as she faced the camera, with another showing her sitting on a piece of lounge furniture while placing her hands on a telescope. Geo-tagged in Beverly Hills, the images evoked both luxury and high fashion.

Rose previously spoke with Maxim about her personal viewpoints on relationships.

“The only advantage in a one night stand would be there is no emotional involvement. You might be going through a break-up and have been emotionally dragging yourself along. Eventually you feel the need to go out and explore because it’s over..”

“He’s not coming back and you are better than that. You are made to feel confident. So you go out, often these nights begin with tequila shots and beer buckets. Which lower your level of shyness and increase your confidence to prowl. Once you find him, you are never going to see him again…” added the model.

And while Carmella understands the ins and outs of one-night stands, she spoke out against BDSM and spoke about how she believes in love and intimacy between two people.

With all that being said, Rose’s 2.1 million followers can hopefully look forward to more swimsuit photos in the future. Considering the weather is heating up, it’s a good chance she’ll spend more time at the beach soon.