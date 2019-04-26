Britney Spears Reportedly Wants Stress Levels Low As She Spends Time With Kids Following Treatment

Britney Spears has checked out of her mental health treatment center on Thursday and she is ready for a stress-free weekend with her kids. The pop star had reportedly been having a hard time with her father’s health struggles and voluntarily admitted herself to a wellness center last month, although some fans believed she was being held against her will. Now, sources say Spears is “very happy” to be home with her family.

“[Britney is] looking forward to keeping her stress level as low as possible and to just relax,” a source told Page Six.

Spears reportedly plans to spend her weekend with her two sons, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12 as well as her boyfriend of two years, Sam Asghari, 25. The 37-year-old “Toxic” singer will also have an assistant and personal chef in her home to keep the weekend simple.

The pop star and her ex-husband Kevin Federline share joint custody of Sean and Jayden, wherein each parent reportedly has the kids for alternating three-day periods. However, with Spears’ recent mental health concerns, the boys have been spending time with Federline. Sources revealed to TMZ that Spears’ 30-day stay at the wellness center did improve her mental state, but there are reportedly still some concerns.

“We’re told progress is being made, but there’s another big unresolved factor. The meds will stabilize her, but there are more fundamental mental health issues that go to judgment and perspective, and that requires intensive therapy… something she has been and will continue to receive,” the news outlet reported.

Back in January, Spears announced that she was taking a hiatus from music to focus on her father Jamie’s life-threatening colon condition. Her Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, was postponed, and her scheduled new album was delayed. The mother of two’s manager, Larry Rudolph, said at the time that Spears would return to her career when her family issues were resolved.

Three months later, it was reported that Spears checked herself into the wellness center. However, fans started a #FreeBritney movement on social media under the impression that her team admitted her against her will.

Earlier this week, Spears took to Instagram to assure fans that she is doing fine despite the rumors. She shared a video to explain her situation and promised to come back when she can, according to People.

“My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal,” Spears said. “Don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”