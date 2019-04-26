‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Goes Topless For Revealing New Instagram Snaps

Haley Kalil’s Instagram account is full of sexy, skin-baring snaps, and the latest addition to her feed certainly did not disappoint. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie shared some seriously NSFW shots to her page this week that sent her thousands of fans into an absolute frenzy.

The most recent upload to the redhead’s Instagram account on Friday, April 26 included not one but two sizzling shots of her rocking only a single garment as she gave the camera a sensual look, leaving very little to the imagination as she did so. Haley posed with her backside to the camera, threatening to violate the social media platform’s no-nudity guideline as she barely covered up her topless chest for the risque photo shoot that sent temperatures soaring.

The first photo of the set captured Haley’s incredible figure almost in its entirety, while the second framed the bombshell from the waist up. In both snaps, the model expertly crossed her arms and hands over her voluptuous bosom, though an ample amount of cleavage was still put completely on display as she struck the pose.The full-body shot also revealed the lone article of clothing that the former Miss Minnesota was wearing — a pair of light wash jeans that perfectly outlined her curvy boot. Haley wore her bottoms unbuttoned with the waist band folded down, showing off her enviably flat midsection and trim waist for the lens as she stared it down.

Haley styled her signature red locks down in a messy fashion for her revealing look, flipping her tresses over to one side so they wouldn’t cover up her face. The close-up shot provided a better look at her striking features, which she let shine in the photos by going makeup free.

Fans of the bikini model were far from shy about showing their love for Haley’s latest post which, at the time of this writing, has already racked up more than 2,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live to the platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” wrote one of her 253,000 followers, while another said that Haley was “very gorgeous.”

“My feed needed this,” said fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Manuela Alvarez Hernandez.

Loading...

Haley and the rest of the S.I. crew is gearing up for the release of the 2019 swimsuit edition, which is set to hit shelves next month. While the babe was featured in last year’s magazine, this year will include her official rookie photo shoot, which was done in Kenya.