Australian Model Mimi Elashiry Makes Smoothie In The Hottest String Bikini

Mimi Elashiry is giving her fans a demo on how to make one of her favorite smoothies in the skimpiest of all swimsuits.

The Australian stunner loads her Instagram account with modeling and bikini clad photos and has already amassed an impressive social media following of 900,000 plus. In her most recent Instagram post, the brunette beauty gives fans a look at how she keeps her amazing bikini body while sharing a video of herself making a smoothie.

In the clip that is set in fast-motion, the 23-year-old shows off her insanely fit figure in a tiny black string bikini with a white pattern all over it. The model’s toned legs, abs, arms, and ample amounts of cleavage are fully on display in the clip as well as a good portion of her derriere. The model wears little makeup and has her hair pulled back in a half ponytail as she adds ingredients to the blender to make the perfect masterpiece.

Luckily for fans, the brunette bombshell shared the recipe with them in the caption of the video, just in case anyone wants to make the smoothie on their own. Since the post has gone live, it has earned Mimi a lot of attention with 127,000 views as well as 80 plus comments — most of which are fans gushing over her insanely toned physique.

“Your body is incredible,” one fan wrote on the post.

“Hey, where did you get this bikini from? So nice…”

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” another commented.

Loading...

Earlier this month, Elashiry rocked the same bikini in another sexy photo posted to her account. In this particular image, the stunner nearly spills out of the black and white bikini top while posing with her arms over her head. Mimi’s washboard abs are fully on display in the steamy snapshot and she pairs the sexy bikini top with a pair of black and white Adidas track pants.

On the bottom, she puts one foot up against her other leg and sports white socks with a black Adidas logo along with a pair of white sneakers in the casual look. Like her most recent video where she makes a smoothie, this photo garnered the model a lot of attention from her nearly 1 million followers with over 14,000 likes along with plenty of comment.

According to the biography on the top of her social media page, Elashiry is a partner with Adidas Australia and she often rocks the brand on her page.