‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas’ Cleavage Spills Out Of Black Bikini In New Photo On Instagram

‘Playboy’ model Lindsey Pelas gave her fans an eyeful on Friday when she shared a photo of herself spilling out of a bikini that’s much too small for her. The blonde bombshell paired the look with a loose fitting denim jacket and nothing else. The photo currently has close to 80,000 likes with over 1,000 comments, most of which are filled with praise for Pelas’ beauty.

“Looking absolutely breathtaking as always have a [sic] wonderful blessed day!” one fan wrote while another fan commented, “How can U be so gorgeous. I’m in love!”

While she’s made a name for herself for showcasing her voluptuous curves on social media, four years ago Pelas was a bartender in Louisiana growing her Instagram following one selfie at a time.

“It was kind of fun,” she said in an interview with Haute Living.“Then I decided to move to LA and met this guy who was the king of Instagram. We started dating and he said he would make me Internet famous. We did a viral video shoot and it just took off.”

Despite her current success, Pelas admitted that at first, she was a bit intimidated about the prospect of moving to L.A. because she wondered if there would be too much competition from other models. But she decided to face her fear and the rest is history.

Now she’s proving that she’s more than just an Instagram model. She has a podcast called Eyes Up Here With Lindsey Pelas and based on the show’s description, it’s meant to dispel the notion that she’s a “dumb blonde” because she shares sexy pictures of herself on the Internet.

“My podcast is definitely a way to show another side to me,” she said in an interview with Husskie. “Unfortunately, the world can still be stereotypical and attribute mental characteristics to physical ones, but I think most of the listeners, and podcasting community in general, are a lot smarter than that.”

Besides the whole “dumb bimbo” things, there are lots of other “misconceptions” the wanted to refute with the podcast. She told Husskie that people believe that she’s “materialistic” and “shallow” because of her online persona but she said that couldn’t be further from the truth. She also that she lives a normal life just like anyone else and that her daily routine isn’t as glamorous as some people might imagine.

View this post on Instagram hola A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Apr 18, 2019 at 10:38am PDT

Pelas seems is committed to building her brand, despite any of the negative feedback that’s hurled her way. And with millions of followers on Instagram, it’s clear that she’s found her audience.