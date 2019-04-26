Jasmine Tookes Flashes A Lacy Bra Under Hot Pink Suit On Instagram

Jasmine Tookes shared a new car selfie on Instagram today, and it’s anything but ordinary. The photo showed her posing in a hot pink suit, as her black and lacy bra peeked out. She accessorized with a couple of gold chain link necklaces, and looked glam with pink eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. She wore her hair back with loose bangs on both sides of her face.

This was her second selfie in two days, as she shared another Instagram update of herself posing with an eyeshadow palette. The model opted for a simple gray t-shirt for the photo, and wore her hair down with a side part along with earrings. Tookes wore gold and pink eyeshadow, and she looked like she was glowing thanks to her foundation and blush.

Plus, Jasmine revealed that she went to a microblading session for her eyebrows. The Instagram post was comprised of three photos. The first was a selfie where Tookes sported multiple rings, a necklace and a white t-shirt. She then shared a closeup photo o her eyebrows, which looked just about perfect. A third selfie gave fans yet another look at her eyebrows. She pouted slightly for the camera, as she rocked light red lipstick.

The model previously spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about her career, and mentioned some of her beauty secrets and opinions.

“I’ve always looked up to Adriana Lima as a Brazilian model. Adriana, Behati [Prinsloo] and Candice [Swanepoel] have really taken me under their wings (literally, through our work with Victoria’s Secret) and I’m so grateful for their friendships.”

Also, Tookes noted the best modeling advice she’s gotten so far.

“Take your makeup off as soon as the shoot is finished. I carry Klorane wipes with me at all times.”

“I accept myself for who I am as a woman and a mother and this has given me the most confidence,” she added, discussing the sources of her confidence.

In other news, fans can enjoy even more sneak peeks of Jasmine’s daily life by checking out her Instagram Stories. In addition to sharing a photo of the eyeshadow palette, she asked her fans to let her know which color she ought to choose. Tookes then shared short clips of her finishing her makeup, getting ready and posing for photos at an event. The event was a launch event for Uoma Beauty. From Jasmine’s updates, it looks like the event was a success.