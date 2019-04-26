Joy Corrigan Smolders In A Cleavage Revealing Yellow Nightie On Instagram

Joy Corrigan sent pulses racing by posting a sultry photo of herself in a yellow nightgown to Instagram.

Corrigan, who has modeled for both Victoria’s Secret and Maxim, perched in front of a large window that showcased the New York City skyline. To add to the sultriness of the shot, the straps from the nightgown are falling down. Joy also is sensually touching her hair, which is swept to one side. Leaning slightly forward, her pose also makes sure to display her ample bosom in a very flattering way.

The snapshot earned nearly 23,000 likes and 237 comments. The model has over 660,000 followers total.

However, the eye-catching accessory was the pair of fuzzy bunny slippers on the Pennsylvania born model’s feet. The shot was sponsored by Gelato Pique, a sleep and loungewear company, and Joy thanked the brand for the cute and Easter appropriate slippers. It also appears that the nightgown in the picture is also by Gelato Pique, as the vintage satin camisole. It retails on the website for $80.

Gelato Pique is an eco-friendly clothing company, something that is very important to the Maxim model. Joy herself has founded a charity called the Jadesvine Foundation, which focuses on helping endangered plants and animals around the globe.

In addition, the blonde bombshell is launching her own eco-friendly fitness line, called Naked Species. The model also participates in other philanthropic endeavors. For example, last October she attended a ball for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation; she also attended Rihanna’s Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation earlier in September.

Joy Corrigan at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The 31-year-old model, who is known for posing in revealing lingerie or teeny bikinis, is famed for her lean physique, and gave fans some insight into keeping her body tip-top shape in an interview with Galore Magazine.

“Don’t give up! If you skip a few days of working out, don’t quit working out altogether. Just remember to love yourself first, then focus on improving! It’s super hard for me to eat healthy, always being on the road, but small everyday changes can help you towards your health goals; choose a side of veggies, instead of those piping hot truffle fries. Ok, maybe one fry won’t hurt!”

Corrigan was then asked the extremely unconventional question of how to stimulate “boob growth,” to which she gave a similarly unconventional piece of advice.