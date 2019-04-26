Lais Ribeiro Dons Yellow Bikini & Enjoys ‘Paradise’ On Instagram

Lais Ribeiro is enjoying herself on a Hawaiian adventure right now, and she’s luckily sharing some of her favorite moments on Instagram. The newest post shows Lais lounging on her back on a rocky surface while rocking a neon yellow bikini. In the backdrop, you can see a small waterfall with a swimming hole. The model placed her hands behind her head and crossed her legs while enjoying the scenic view.

Ribeiro has been sharing photos from Hawaii since mid-April, and so far it looks like she’s having a great time. The first hint of her trip came on April 16, as she eventually shared geo-tagged posts that revealed she was in Haiku, Hawaii. That’s not to mention her bikini pic from yesterday, that showed her flaunting her figure in a neon orange or pink dress. Her ensemble popped against the blue couch that she laid on, and made quite an impression with her fans. Over 56,000 people like the Instagram post, with over 250 comments.

In addition to all of her tropical getaway updates, Lais took the time to share her support for an organization called Autism Speaks several days ago. The Instagram update showed the model smiling next to a boy, and the captions explained that it was World Autism Month.

Many of Lais’ fans know her from her work with Victoria’s Secret. But what some may not have realized, is that she sustained an injury prior to the most recent fashion show, according to Elle.

“Yes, it’s always intense. I broke a bone in my foot recently and I was worried that I’d have to sit this year out. So my goal this year my goal was to [actually] walk in the show but all good – it’s healed. I am taking it easier, though. I started doing Pilates and realised that it’s much better for my body. I am not tired all the time, so Pilates is definitely key for me.”

The annual VS fashion show is a huge deal, drawing huge numbers of fans during its televised event.

“Super nervous! I try to hang out with my friends backstage to help,” noted Ribeiro, when asked about her nerves backstage.

The show went off without a hitch last time, and luckily Lais was able to participate despite her injury. Hopefully that’s the only injury she has to deal with this year. But for now, fans can likely look forward to more updates from the Hawaiian islands.