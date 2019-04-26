Amazon Rolling Out Free One-Day Shipping For All Prime Members

The benefits for Amazon Prime customers just keep piling up. As reported by Buzzfeed News, Amazon plans to roll out one-day free shipping for all of its Amazon Prime customers. Currently, the online retail giant currently offers free two-day shipping for all its customers, with some — who live near Amazon distribution and fulfillment centers — receiving free one-day shipping. As a result, most Prime members have to spend $35 or more on select eligible products in order to qualify for free one-day shipping.

Amazon is investing $800 million over Q2 in order to bring its fulfillment and shipping network up to snuff. Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky spoke about the upcoming transition.

“[This] opens a lot of potential for purchase and convenience for those customers,” Olsavsky told investors earlier this week. “We really think it’s going to be groundbreaking for Prime customers, and we’re really excited to add his capability.”

While Amazon is already well-known for their reliability and shipping speed when it comes to online shopping, the company is attempting to keep up-to-date, especially as its competitors — including both brick and mortar retail chains and other online storefronts — attempt to gain a foothold in the e-commerce space. As BuzzFeed news notes, both Target and Walmart have converted some of their stores into fulfillment centers, in order to keep up with demands for online orders.

For those who’d rather skip directly to same-day shipping, your lofty dreams may not be entirely out of the realm of possibility. In Japan, many Prime orders end up being delivered on the same day, thanks to the country’s relatively high population density. Prime members from some European Union countries already enjoy free one-day shipping, and the same goes for those who live in select zip codes in America.

As a brief reminder, here’s a quick rundown of the benefits and services that Amazon Prime members have access to, other than free shipping.