Winnie Harlow Rocks Tiny Sports Bra And Tight Leggings As She Stretches For Sizzling New Instagram Snap

Winnie Harlow is known for her flawless physique that she often shows off in some seriously skimpy looks, and did just that in a sizzling new Instagram snap that sent her fans wild.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie took to her account on the popular social media platform on Friday, April 26, to indulge her millions of followers in a glimpse of her exercise routine, and she looked absolutely stunning as she did so. The model flaunted her incredible body in a skintight workout ensemble that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Winnie was captured mid-stretch by the camera as she sat on top of a pilates machine, but it was her gorgeous figure that took center stage in the snap rather than her impressive flexibility. The Victoria’s Secret model rocked a tiny dark grey sports bra that showed off an ample amount of cleavage and cut off right below her voluptuous bosom to reveal her enviably flat midsection and taut, toned abs. Her lower half sported a matching pair of leggings that perfectly outlined her curvaceous figure and accentuated her trim waist thanks to the high rise design of the garment.

The model opted to forego jewelry for her sexy new social media snap, letting her impressive frame take center stage for her followers to ogle in. As for her dark tresses, Winnie wore them down in loose weaves that cascaded behind her shoulders and down her back. The style also allowed for the stunner to show off her minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the America’s Next Top Model alum were far from shy about showing their love for the latest addition to the 24-year-old’s feed which, at the time of this writing, has already been awarded more than 75,000 likes after just six hours of going live on the platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment the Canadian beauty on her jaw-dropping display.

“You are stunning!” one of the catwalk queen’s 5.8 million followers wrote, while another said she was “beautiful.”

The bombshell has been serving up some serious looks on her Instagram as of late, and her fans are definitely here for them. The stunner recently made the trip out to Indio, California, for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, and certainly did not disappoint with her wardrobe for the event. One glimpse of her experience caught Winnie flashing her assets underneath a see-through mesh sports bra, which she paired with a dangerously short pair of white denim shorts that sent her fans into a frenzy.