Van Jones Says ‘Brilliant’ Kim Kardashian ‘Eats Law Books For Breakfast’

CNN political commentator Van Jones had nothing but nice things to say about Kim Kardashian’s decision to become a lawyer.

In an interview during Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, the former adviser to former President Barack Obama said she was brilliant and that she had what it took to become a good lawyer.

Jones said like a lot of people, he had a “misrepresentation” of the reality star. He said that he “still had her kinda like frozen in time back in the Paris Hilton days,” adding that she was “brilliant.”

When Cohen asked Jones to elaborate, he said that he thought Kardashian would make a good lawyer “because she’s incredibly persuasive and persistent and she eats law books for like, breakfast.”

Jones went on to say that Kardashian sincerely cares about criminal justice, mentioning that she has spent quite a bit of time visiting women in prison.

“I think people thought it was some kind of publicity stunt a year ago,” speaking of Kardashian’s visit with President Donald Trump.

“She’s the only celebrity I know — usually, I’m calling celebrities, asking them to help me on cases. She calls me, asking me to help her on cases,” he said.

When asked what it was like to see Kardashian with Trump, Jones said it was “like watching a ballerina hypnotize a grizzly bear.”

“It’s a new Kim,” he said.

Many Kardashian fans will remember when the celebrity met with Trump in May of last year to discuss prison reform. She also advocated for the pardon of Alice Marie Johnson, a non-violent drug offender who had spent 20 years behind bars. Her visit was not in vain. In June, Trump pardoned Johnson.

The mother of three was criticized for wanting to work with Trump, and some people even warned her that her career would be over if she went to the White House. In an interview with Jones on CNN earlier this month, she explained how she had no qualms about speaking with the president.

She said she weighed the decision of trying to save a life with getting bad tweets or a bad news story for a few days — and the decision wasn’t that hard.

“I guarantee you the people sitting behind bars do not care who the president is. They just want that relief. And so if I could have done that, I don’t care.”

Since then, Kardashian has reportedly worked with lawyers and other advocates on a bipartisan advocacy group focused on criminal justice reform.