‘Playboy’ Model Sara Underwood Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Red Swimsuit

American Playboy model Sara Jean Underwood is well-known among her fans and followers for her stunning figure and eye-popping pictures and whenever she posts some new pictures on social media, they become an instant hit.

The 35-year-old model recently took to her Instagram account and stunned her fans by posting a sultry snap wherein she was featured wearing a red swimsuit that sent temperatures immediately soaring.

She opted for a high-cut swimsuit and tugged at its hemline to pose for the picture. In the process, the model exposed her thighs and stomach, while the garment’s low-cut neckline allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts.

As for her aesthetics, Underwood let her blonde hair down, opted for a nude shade of lipstick and some mascara, and accessorized with a red bandana. Per the caption, the model was promoting m Manscape — a range of products meant for men’s below-the-belt grooming.

Within three hours of having been posted, the picture in question amassed more than 91,000 likes and 600-plus comments wherein fans and followers showered the hottie with various compliments. Some Instagram users also posted sexually-explicit remarks to express their admiration for the model, while others — particularly her female followers — appreciated the model for maintaining her well-toned body and skin.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that when it comes to sexiness, Sara is a class apart, while another one said that the former ‘Playmate of the Year’ is the hottest woman alive.

Another fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with Sara, wrote that he would do anything to date and marry the model because he is head-over-heels in love with her.

According to an article by Puzzups, Sara Underwood was linked to Marco Andretti in 2007 but the relationship didn’t last long, after which she famously dated TV presenter Ryan Seacrest for 2 years. After splitting with Seacrest, Sara got into a relationship with American comedian, Jeff Dye from 2009 to 2012. A year later, she dated The Bachelorette star, Roberto Martinez. At present, the model is reportedly single which leaves a lot of hope for her fans who always ask her out on a date whenever she posts a picture.

Per a piece by Uproxx, before becoming famous, Sara worked as a waitress at the Beaverton Hooters in Oregon — her home state. At the same time, the stunner was attending college at OSU and later Portland State University.

She tried her luck and posed for Playboy’s Girls Of The Pac-10 in 2005 and she was picked up to be featured on the cover of the magazine. Regarding her fame, Sara said the following, per the article.