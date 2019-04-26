Leah Remini Posts Sweet Birthday Message To TV Husband Kevin James

The 'King of Queens' co-stars share a close bond after playing Doug and Carrie Heffernan for almost 10 years.

Leah Remini is paying tribute to her favorite TV husband. The former King of Queens star posted a sweet throwback with her longtime TV husband, Kevin James, in honor of his 54th birthday on April 26. A second birthday photo showed Leah Remini and Kevin James posing together today.

Remini captioned the sweet snap — which looks to be from the show’s early years in the late 1990s or early 2000s — with a birthday greeting for James and a reminder that he will always be her favorite onscreen spouse. Remini also wrote that Kevin James makes her laugh both on and off camera, and she noted that she was grateful to have the chance to reunite with James for the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait more than 10 years after The King of Queens wrapped its nine-season run. Leah even teased that she hopes to work with Kevin James again someday.

Several fans hit the comments section of Leah Remini’s post to demand a King of Queens reboot. Others referenced James and Remini’s married King of Queens characters, the Heffernans, with “Bring Doug and Carrie back!”

“Carrie and Doug, best TV couple ever!!! “another fan wrote.

You can see Leah Remini’s birthday tribute to Kevin James below.

Happiest birthday wishes to @KevinJames (& a #fbf for you guys)

You will always be my favorite tv husband. You make me laugh on and off screen like no other. I am grateful that we reunited on Kevin Can Wait. I anxiously await the day to be able to work with you again Kev. pic.twitter.com/5RCuqjlk3i — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) April 26, 2019

In real life, Leah Remini is married to Angelo Pagan and Kevin James is married to Steffiana de la Cruz. But there is no denying the chemistry between the longtime co-stars after playing sitcom spouses for 207 episodes on The King Of Queens.

A decade after playing Kevin James’ wife for nine seasons on The King of Queens, Remini reunited with James in 2017 for his sophomore CBS sitcom, Kevin Can Wait. While Leah’s role was supposed to be a one-off guest appearance, the pair’s chemistry was so strong that she scored a full-time role on the show for its second season.

At the time, Leah Remini told Entertainment Tonight that working with Kevin James again after a decade-long hiatus was “like riding a bike,” explaining that chemistry like theirs just doesn’t go away.

Kevin James also talked about his real-life relationship with Leah Remini. The now 54-year-old actor told CBS News he considers his longtime co-star to be family.

“We’re friends and we’re family. Literally, we feel like we’ve known each other forever and I’ve always felt that way from our first meeting together. I’ve always felt like we get each other that way and it’s always worked out really well.”

Kevin James and Leah Remini debuted their roles as working class Queens couple Doug and Carrie Heffernan on The King of Queens in 1998. While they were acting the part, more than 20 years later, their love for each other is the real deal.