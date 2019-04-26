You Can Apparently Think Yourself Pregnant — Sort Of

In Rio de Janeiro, it was an average December day in 2013 when an extremely pregnant woman entered the hospital, convinced she was in labor. The doctors began to go through the normal procedures, including checking for a heartbeat. There was none. The woman was immediately rushed into the OR for an emergency C-section in the hopes that they could save the baby. However, they couldn’t, for one simple reason: the baby was never there.

This is known as a “phantom pregnancy,” as Vice explained in a fascinating report. A Phantom Pregnancy, or its medical term pseudocyesis, is when all the symptoms of pregnancy appear save an actual fetus. Those with the disease experience symptoms from “a distended belly, to swollen breasts, to cessation of menstruation.” According to WebMd, some women even present enlarged uteruses.

It is so convincing that doctors often cannot tell when a woman is pregnant or when it is a phantom pregnancy; in fact, the Brazilian woman had used a midwife throughout her false pregnancy.

It was an ultrasound that caught the phantom pregnancy of a woman who crossed the path of Paul Paulman, a family practice physician and associate dean at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine.

She looked a full nine months pregnant, but when Paulman performed a routine ultrasound before starting birthing procedures, he discovered that not only was the woman not pregnant, but she had undergone a hysterectomy.

Cassidy Rowell / Unsplash

Before the advent of ultrasounds, many cultures believed phantom pregnancies to have spiritual connotations. For example, in ancient China, these cases were called “ghost fetuses,” and considered the result of a “union of a woman with a ghost.” Even Hippocrates wrote of the odd occurrence, and recorded treating a dozen women for the issue.

It’s not just humans who are prone to phantom pregnancies. Dogs, goats, and even pandas have experienced pseudocyesis. There have even been cases, though rare, of men who have been falsely pregnant.

Researchers believe that what spurs the phantom pregnancy is a deep seeded desire to become pregnant. Part of this hypothesis is based on the fact that most women who experienced the condition are married women who have been trying to conceive for a long time. Another aspect is the fact that phantom pregnancy is far more common in developing nations, where a woman’s worth is often tied to her fertility.

It is for that reason that pseudocyesis is officially classified as a somatoform disorder, i.e. a psychological disorder in which the patient has the physical manifestations that cannot be explained by underlying science.