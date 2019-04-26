Christie Brinkley Goes Braless, Shows Off Stems In Stunning Instagram Throwback Pic

Christie Brinkley is one of the greatest models of her generation — and at 65 years old, she’s still turning heads.

The blonde-haired beauty is currently playing the role of Roxie Hart in the hit musical Chicago on Broadway, and she appears to be having a blast in the role, judging by her Instagram account. Almost every day, Brinkley posts a photo or two from her time on set. Earlier this week, she wowed fans with a sexy throwback image.

In the sultry new snapshot, the mother of three poses against a purple background and stuns in a sexy little number. The supermodel wears her long blonde locks down and curly while going braless beneath a silky purple trench coat. In the photo, Brinkley leaves little to the imagination as she nearly pops out of her top. On the bottom, the stunner’s toned legs are on display in a pair of skimpy red shorts.

Brinkley completes her look with a pair of red heels and a face full of makeup — including blush, eyeliner, and red lipstick. She opens her mouth in the snapshot, and grabs a man in a suit with one of her hands. Not surprisingly, Brinkley’s loyal followers couldn’t get enough of the photo, which quickly accrued over 2,000 likes and 60-plus comments in short order. Most fans chimed in to let the blonde-haired beauty know how amazing she looks.

“This is one of my favorite pictures of you,” one follower commented, adding a heart emoji.

“Wow!!! Those legs!!!!” a second supporter on social media gushed.

“Why do I love this so much?!! Lol!! Every girl’s gotta have a little gumption,” a third fan remarked.

Earlier this week, per The Inquisitr, Brinkley posted a number of photos from the hit musical to her Instagram account. In one image, the 65-year-old poses with co-star Colt Adam Weiss on the last day of his role in the musical. In this particular snapshot, the mother of three looks stunning as she poses in a short black mini dress, one seemingly borrowed from her role as Roxie.

This is the actress’s third stint in her role as Roxie Hart. As fans know, she first starred in the popular musical back in 2011. To promote the musical, Brinkley recently sat down with Theater Mania to chat about how much fun she is having singing and dancing on stage.

“I’m having the time of my life. I love everything about the show so much. When I finished my run the first time, it was very emotional to sing ‘Nowadays,’ thinking that it was the last time,” she dished. “Then I did London, and then I came back to Broadway, and then I headlined the national tour.”

Fans can catch Christie at the Ambassador Theatre until May 12.