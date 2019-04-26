Christie Brinkley Goes Braless, Shows Off Stems In Stunning Instagram Throwback Pic

Christie Brinkley is one of the greatest models of her generations and at 65-years-old, she’s still turning heads.

The blonde-haired beauty is currently playing the role of Roxie Hart in the hit musical Chicago on Broadway and she appears to be having a blast in the role, judging by her Instagram account. Almost every day, Brinkley posts a photo or two from her time on set and earlier this week, she wowed fans with a sexy throwback image.

In the sultry new snapshot, the mother of three poses against a purple background and stuns in a sexy little number. The supermodel wears her long, blonde locks down and curly while going braless underneath a silky purple trench coat. In the photo, Brinkley leaves little to the imagination as she nearly pops out of her top and on bottom, the stunner’s toned legs are on display in a pair of short, silky red shorts.

Brinkley completes her look with a pair of high red heeled shoes and a face full of makeup including blush, eyeliner, and red lipstick. She opens her mouth in the snapshot and grabs a man in a suit with one of her hands in the staged shot. Not surprisingly, Brinkley’s loyal followers couldn’t get enough of thephoto with over 2,000 likes and 60 plus comments with most fans chiming in to let the blonde-haired beauty know how amazing she looks.

“This is one of my favorite pictures of you,” one follower commented along with a heart emoji.

“Wow!!! Those legs!!!!”

“Why do I love this so much?!! Lol!! Every girl’s gotta have a little gumption,” one other fan gushed.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Brinkley posted a number of photos from the hit musical to her Instagram account. In one image, the 65-year-old poses with co-star Colton Adam Weiss on the last day of his role in the musical. In this particular snapshot, the mother of three looks stunning as she poses in a short black mini dress from her role as Roxie.

This is the actress’ third stint in her role as Roxie Hart and as fans know, she first starred in the popular musical back in 2011. To promote the musical, Brinkley recently sat down with Theater Mania to chat about how much fun she is having singing and dancing on stage.

“I’m having the time of my life. I love everything about the show so much. When I finished my run the first time, it was very emotional to sing ‘Nowadays,’ thinking that it was the lasttime,” she dished. “Then I did London, and then I came back to Broadway, and then I headlined the national tour.”

Fans can catch Christie at the Ambassador Theatre now through May 12.