‘Top Chef’ Host Padma Lakshmi Posts Nude Body In Latest Instagram Throwback Photo

Padma Lakshmi is going “au naturale” for her Instagram followers.

The Top Chef host decided to share a photo of herself flaunting her curves as she sat on a mirrored drawer. Lakshmi is holding her cell phone in the selfie with her dark, brown hair helping to cover the front part of her body. The photo also gave a nod to singer Lizzo, who has also posted her nude body on the photo-sharing app in the past. Lakshmi said in her caption that she was “channeling” the “Soulmate” songstress by giving her best pose at the time. The photo was shared with Lakshmi’s 541,000 followers on Thursday. The Instagram snapshot received more than 26,000 likes and 520 comments. Many of Lakshmi’s followers also praised her for giving props to Lizzo.

“I’m so happy you’re giving her props. Lizzo is bold and beautiful and groundbreaking. You helping spread her message is really awesome,” one follower shared under Lakshmi’s comments.

“Breathtaking! Bold! And quintessentially YOU!” chimed another.

Lizzo released her studio album, Cuz I Love You on Friday, April 19 and the album has already caused plenty of buzz by celebs. The Inquisitrpreviously shared that Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross was playing a tune from the singer’s album while dancing poolside in a cheetah print bikini. The album also surpassed Beyonce’s Homecoming Live album on the music charts the day it debuted. The singer, who is known for promoting body positivity, posted her own nude photo to recreate her album’s cover.

“3 YEARS HAVE BEEN LEADING UP TO THIS MOMENT RIGHT HERE. IM CRYIN…. CUZ I LOVE YOU. ALBUM OUT. NOW,” Lizzo captioned under her Instagram photo.

In addition to a critically acclaimed album, the singer is set to embark on her Cuz I Love You tour later this year. The “Juice” star announced dates for the tour on Monday.

While her recent snap was partly to show her affection for Lizzo, Lakshmi previously shared a photo of her showing off her amazing body earlier this month. In another throwback, the television personality has her hair in a messy, wet bun with a bold, smoky makeup look. She is wearing nothing but gold jewelry and laced up shoes as she sits on an emerald couch. The Inquisitr previously shared that the sultry snapshot was taken by luxury photographer Steven Meisel. Meisel is noted to have worked with brands like Moschino, Valentino and Prada throughout his lengthy career.