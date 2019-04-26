Mueller Report Proves Donald Trump’s Declining ‘Mental Capacity’ Is ‘An Emergency,’ Psychiatrist Group Warns

A new 'report on the Mueller report' by a group of psychiatrists claims that Mueller's findings prove that Trump is 'too incompetent' to be president.

While most of the debate around special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his findings has centered around Mueller’s claimed evidence of possible collusion between Donald Trump and Russia — as well as the possibility that Trump obstructed justice, as The Inquisitr reported — a group of psychiatrists has looked at the Mueller report through a different lens.

The mental health professionals, led by Yale Medical School professor Bandy X. Lee, say that their close reading of the Mueller report provides new evidence that Trump’s “mental capacity” is in continuing decline. In their own report — one posted online at Dangerous Case — the psychiatrists ask, in the report’s subtitle, “If One is Too Incompetent to Commit a Crime, Despite Trying Hard, Is One Competent to be President?”

Lee and the other psychiatrists previously authored the book The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, in which 37 mental health experts provide independent assessments of Trump’s psychological well-being, or lack thereof.

The Mueller report proves that Trump is “unable to rationally process risk,” according to a Huffington Post account of the subsequent psychiatric critique.

This inability shows that Trump is “preoccupied with himself to the point where he does not even consider the good of the nation,” the report states.

The Mueller report provides new evidence of Donald Trump’s diminished mental capacity, a psychiatric report says. Win McNamee / Getty Images

The Mueller report offers “a wealth of relevant information regarding the President’s mental capacity,” the psychiatrists say, as quoted by Salon — and little of that information points to anything good.

The report stops short of offering a diagnosis of a specific mental illness suffered by Trump, but the psychiatrists say that diminished “mental capacity” is not necessarily related to a diagnosis of a specific psychiatric disorder.

The Mueller report documents, however, Trump’s “impaired capacity to make responsible decisions” without “impulsivity (and) recklessness” — as well as “a degree of suspiciousness” that causes Trump to become obsessed with his need to “defend himself” from what he perceives to be persecution and betrayal by others.

Trump has frequently characterized his attacks on Mueller, and — as documented on volume 2, page 77 of the report — his attempts to fire Mueller, as “fighting back.”

The psychiatrists’ report, titled “Mental Health Analysis of the Special Counsel’s Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election,” concludes with a recommendation that Trump submit to a “mental health evaluation” by “an independent, nongovernmental body of experts. The psychiatrists involved added that it is “imperative” for Trump to “clarify the matter of incapacity” through an unbiased mental health examination.