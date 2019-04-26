Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Cleavage And Pert Backside In Pink Snakeskin Bikini On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford flaunted her enviable assets in a new photo of herself on Instagram in which she’s wearing a pink snakeskin bikini. Ratchford heightened the sexiness of the look by pairing the swimsuit with patent leather thigh-high boots and her provocative pose accentuated the curve of her derriere.

Dubbed “The Queen Of Curves,” Abigail has made a name for herself by sharing this type of seductive content on social media. It’s a far cry from her beginnings in Pennsylvania, where she grew up.

“I feel like I’ve been really lucky — I’ve gone from small-town Pennsylvania to this crazy life in LA,” she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine.

Interesting enough, she originally wanted to be a veterinarian, but an allergy to both cats and dogs caused her to seek a different path.

While other Instagram models claim that they got their looks naturally or through hard work at the gym, the 27-year-old brunette beauty has been open about getting “enhancements” done on her body.

She admitted to getting lip fillers, botox, body sculpting treatments, hair extensions, and spray tanning. The monthly cost of all of her beauty procedures is $2,500.

“It’s not really ideal, but the main part of the job is to look a certain way,” she said.

She also confessed to being an ardent sunscreen user and to having a passion about taking care of her skin.

Abigail has been able to translate her Instagram fame into modeling gigs for Maxim and Esquire. As Bikini Luxe reports, she’s also an aspiring actress who has had small roles in Parks and Recreation and shows on E! Network, and ABC.

But she also has other entrepreneurial aspirations. She told Men’s Fitness that she wants to build her own lifestyle brand.

“I want to have my own brand and do beauty, lingerie, and come out with other products,” Ratchford said, as reported by Muscle and Fitness. “I want to eventually move towards a big company or some different businesses. I’ve produced calendars and skate decks and I have really great fans that are super loyal to me. I want to make some big moves…”

The model now has an official app which gives her fans exclusive content from her online brand. Other high-profile media personalities have done the same, like the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, who recently shut down theirs.

But it’s clear that Abigail’s ambition and drive have led to success online and her millions of fans seem to appreciate her seductive posts, so it won’t be a surprise if this all leads to a huge business empire in the future.