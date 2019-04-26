Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Hourglass Figure As She Steps Out Alone Following Split From Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson may no longer be an item, but this hasn’t stopped the gorgeous actress from looking her best as she stepped out in New York City on Friday.

Judging by a set of photos published today by The Daily Mail, it appears that single life more than agrees with Kate. According to the media outlet, the Widow star was photographed as she checked into a hotel all by herself, looking fabulous in an elegant black coat and matching suede heels.

Rocking a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, Kate flaunted her hourglass curves with disarming grace. The Underworld alum showcased her chiseled pins in an eye-catching pair of leopard-print trousers – a trendy knee-length design by The Kooples, one boasting a striking black-and-white color pattern. Meanwhile, her glossy black coat was cinched at the waist to highlight her slender waistline and featured a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display.

Underneath her sleek, flowy coat – one that billowed over her hips and draped down her body in asymmetric folds – the Van Helsing star donned a black-and-white top, one matching her trousers.

“Spotted on Kate Beckinsale on more than one occasion, these The Kooples pants are crafted from a silk-blend fabric and feature an all-over monochromatic leopard print. Dreamy, right?” stated The Daily Mail.

Kate Beckinsale is the epitome of city chic as she is spotted in NYC solo after 'amicably' splitting from Pete Davidson https://t.co/h1jcWSlqqX — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 26, 2019

As the media outlet pointed out, Kate was “the epitome of city chic” in her stylish attire. The 45-year-old stunner cut a youthful figure in her swanky black coat and patterned outfit, showing off her envy-inducing physique in the smart-looking ensemble.

For her lavish day out as a single lady, the Serendipity star styled her chestnut-brown tresses in soft waves and wore them with a mid-part, letting her bountiful locks elegantly frame her beautiful face. Dressed to impress, Kate accessorized with a black snakeskin bag and even put on some black nail polish to tie her look together.

Her latest public appearance comes after the stunning actress set Instagram on fire with a sweltering photo shoot for People Magazine. On Tuesday, Kate took to the popular social media platform to share a captivating video of her humorous interview for the publication’s 2019 Beautiful Issue.

In the short clip, Kate sat down with reporters to talk about her two beloved cats, Clive and Willow, and even posed for a few sexy shots as she lounged on a sumptuous white sofa cradling Clive in her arms.

A couple of days later, the English beauty treated her 2.9 million Instagram followers to a sizzling shot from her People Magazine photo shoot. In the snapshot, Kate put on a very leggy display as she posed in black tights and a white sweater while holding Clive in her lap.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kate Beckinsale and her younger beau, Pete Davidson, have decided to call it quits after a steamy, whirlwind romance, one fully packed with PDA.

The actress and Saturday Night Live star had been dating since January and enjoyed a very hot and heavy start to their relationship. However, it seems that things fizzled out after Kate began struggling with the “attention” surrounding her fling with a man 20 years her junior, according to Page Six.