‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Pulls Up Tee Shirt, Flaunts Insane Cleavage For Latest Instagram Update

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is no stranger to flaunting her insane physique on social media, and a post by the blonde bombshell on Friday is just one in a long line of seriously sexy snaps posted by Pelas this week alone. The model took to Instagram to share a sizzling photo of herself pulling up her tee shirt to expose her ample cleavage, and fans went wild for the pic.

Pelas shot a sultry pout to the camera as she playfully pulled up her shirt, which read “No Bra Club,” up to her neck. Underneath, Pelas wore a bikini top in black, and the skintight garb clung to her buxom chest and amplified her cleavage.

For makeup, Pelas wore heavy sweeps of bronzer and used contouring — a model-favorite makeup trick — to emphasize her flawless features. She used a dark-pink liner and filled in her lips with a gloss that was a shade lighter to make her plump pout stand out, and a peach-toned shadow and some thick flicks of mascara to make her gorgeous, emerald-green eyes pop.

The Maxim model wore her honey-colored hair pulled back, braiding some of the loose ends in adorable pleats that framed her face. She let the rest of her mane cascade down her body in long, beach-babe waves that spilled over her sunkissed shoulders and chest.

Pelas took the outfit a step further and posted some full-body shots of the sexy ensemble to her Instagram story. She showed off the entire bikini, which was partially covered up with a pair of cut-off denim shorts that she unfasted to show off even more of her chiseled midsection. Pelas moved her body around for the video so that her 8.8 million followers could have a glimpse at her entire, voluptuous body.

Pelas quickly updated her Instagram to show off the bikini — on its own this time — and had a brief costume change into a denim coverup that she kept open to show off her stunning body. The model stood in a doorway, and as she leaned on the frame, she let the sun shine over her curvaceous physique. She popped a leg out, flaunting her backside and thighs, and she showed off a little bit of skin by teasingly pulling the coverup off her shoulder.

As always, fans of Pelas will be keeping a watchful eye on her social media accounts, and will surely be keeping up to date with the buxom model by listening to her podcast, “Eyes Up Here.”