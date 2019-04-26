Farrah Abraham Rocks Booty Shorts, Spills Out Of White Bra In Sultry New Video

Farrah Abraham is promoting another new product and turning heads in the process.

The reality star is known for partnering with many companies to post ads for various products on her Instagram account and that is part of the reason why she does so well financially. Earlier today, the mother of one posted a video to promote fitness app BEFIT4US.COM.

In the sexy new video clip, Abraham nearly bares it all for the camera while explaining how the fitness app works. Per usual, the stunner wears her dyed blonde locks down and curled along with a face full of makeup including pink lipstick, mascara, and light blush. The 27-year-old also wears a choker necklace in the video but it’s her body that really has fans talking.

Abraham shows off ample amounts of cleavage in a tiny white bra in the beginning of the video while she explains to fans how the app works. The former Teen Mom OG star then heads off to a workout class, showing her full ensemble and sexy outfit to her followers. Along with the barely-there white bra, Farrah rocks a pair of short grey booty shorts that show off her stunning legs.

The 27-year-old then does a few workout moves for the camera and again shows off her amazing figure including her taut tummy and toned booty. In just a short time of the post going live, Farrah’s video has captured the attention of many with over 4,500 views and a few comments.

“You are the best,” one follower wrote with a heart emoji.

“Beautiful even working out girl and I love it.”

“No pain no gain. Go girl,” another commented.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Abraham sizzled in another sexy outfit as part of a promotion — this time in a promotion with fashion giant Fashion Nova. Abraham poses for the photo in the middle of a field of beautiful yellow flowers and has a picnic basket in hand. The reality star shows off all of her curves in a tight lace dress that hits at her upper thigh, showing off plenty of leg for the camera.

The top of the dress features nearly off-the-shoulder sleeves and a very low cut neckline — one that gives Farrah’s fans a glimpse of her insane cleavage. Much like any photo she posts, this one has also garnered her a ton of attention with over 79,000 likes as well as upwards of 400 comments.

Fans can follow all of Farrah’s latest updates on her Instagram account.