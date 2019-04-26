Farrah Abraham Weighs In After Bristol Palin Quits ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Hints At Her Own Return To The Show

Farrah Abraham knew Bristol Palin wouldn't last.

Farrah Abraham wasn’t surprised to see the recent announcement regarding Bristol Palin’s exit from Teen Mom OG.

During a recent interview, Abraham, who was fired from the show in October 2017 due to her work with the adult industry and her poor treatment of the network’s staff, accused Palin of failing at being her replacement.

“You know, she was trying to fill my position, and it didn’t work out,” Abraham told Us Weekly at the launch of MĀSK Skincare in New York City on April 25. “I was just born and built for Teen Mom, and no one can ever replace that.”

According to Abraham, she hasn’t watched Teen Mom OG since her 2017 exit but recently heard that Palin had been proclaiming that she would never be like her during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show. As the magazine revealed, Palin told host Jenny McCarthy that while she initially thought Abraham was “just misunderstood,” she has since learned otherwise. She also made it clear that there wasn’t enough money in the world for Palin to follow in Abraham’s footsteps.

Shortly after Palin joined the Teen Mom OG cast in July of last year, Abraham accused the mother of three of attempting to steal her life by moving to Austin, Texas, where she resides, and landing a gig on the MTV reality series.

“It’s pathetic,” she said at the time.

While there aren’t any firm plans in place for Abraham to return to Teen Mom OG, she hinted that it was a possibility by telling Us Weekly that if she did return to the show, she’d be glad for the time away from MTV because it allowed her to “grow” and potentially “bring something fresh to the show” if she went back.

Throughout her time on Teen Mom OG, Palin frequently voiced her concern over the way in which MTV had chosen to portray her on the show and the things they opted to spotlight.

In her exit statement, Palin said the MTV reality show wasn’t a fit for her and robbed her of her peace. She also said that no amount of money could convince her to return to something that took away her peace.

“I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction,” she added.

A new season of Teen Mom OG is expected to begin airing on MTV sometime later this year.