Selena Gomez May Have Teased Taylor Swift’s ‘ME!’ Back In 2017

Taylor Swift just released a new single and her fans are quickly creating their own theories surrounding it, including a Selena Gomez connection.

The “Bad Blood” singer debuted her new song “ME!” on Friday. The Inquisitr previously shared that the new song featuring Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, was a surprise to Swift’s fans, who she calls “Swifties,” though the tribe has speculated that she will premiere new music for months. Swift also released a video to accompany the same day.

Shortly after the song and video were released, HollywoodLife reports that Swift has been keeping the title to herself for years. Still, her devoted fans reportedly found that Swift’s friend, Selena Gomez, actually hinted at the song’s title back in 2017. In an Instagram post, Gomez allegedly praised her friend for her hard work on the track.

“I’m glad you were born,” Gomez wrote on a Dec. 13, 2017, Instagram post. “You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you [Taylor].”

The archived caption has left many fans to suspect that not only has Swift had the title in her repertoire, she has also had the concept hidden as well. “ME!” is described as a “power anthem” and preaches self-love and acceptance. The theme is eerily similar to what Gomez described back in 2017.

Gomez also discussed the song when she attended WE Day California in a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday. While being interviewed, the “Wolves” singer gushed about her friend’s single and smiled as she said the song is “amazing.” In a YouTube video chat, Swift previously described Gomez as the “keeper of my secrets.”

“ME!” is Swift’s first song of 2019. The video is filled with Easter eggs, pastel colors and cats throughout. The Reputation artist is also reportedly ditching her edgy theme from 2018 to opt for a more bubbly appeal. In one scene, she turns the 2018 album’s symbolic snake into butterflies.

The new video also shows that Swift has a new addition to her cat family. In one scene of the music video, Urie hands Swift a Siamese kitten in an attempt to win her back. Swift later revealed that in real life, she took the cat home with her. The new kitten joins Swift’s small family of pets, as she has two other cats called Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey.