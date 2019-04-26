‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes In An Adorable Flashback Interview With Kristoff St. John

This week, The Young and the Restless laid Neil Winters to rest after actor Kristoff St. John died unexpectedly on February 3. A fan page for actress Camryn Grimes shared an adorable flashback video of an interview between Grimes and St. John before the Daytime Emmy Awards in the late ’90s.

While the whole video featured St. John interviewing fan favorites like Joshua Morrow (Nick Newman), Jess Walton (Jill Abbott), and Jeanne Cooper (Katherine Chancellor), the star of the whole thing turned out to be Grimes. A few years later, the actress ended up becoming the youngest person to win the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2000 at the age of 10. During this interview, Grimes was likely age 8 or so.

On the tweet, Grimes herself replied, “Could I ask a favor? I’m technologically impaired, could you send me some more screenshot from this?? I’d be forever grateful.”

The fan page obliged and posted some screenshots of young Grimes with St. John.

In the adorable segment, St. John talked to Grimes about attending the Daytime Emmy Awards the next day. She described her gown for the event, which was a green dress with flowers on the bottom and top. Then, she looked shocked when the older actor revealed he would interview her on the red carpet in front of Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Grimes wasn’t sure what a red carpet was, so St. John provided her with an explanation, and she seemed excited to see her friend again the next day.

Then, the Neil Winters actor asked the then Cassie Newman (now Grimes portrays Cassie’s sister, Mariah Copeland) actress what she would do if her character suddenly got older, and Grimes had a practical answer to the possible problem. Her solution would be to wear her Spice Girls shoes so she would be taller — a genius plan.

Finally, St. John wrapped up the interview by asking Grimes how she felt about her c0-stars on the show. She answered with a question of her own — what are co-stars?

The beautiful video is an excellent look into the type of energy that St. John brought to life and the world of daytime television. Throughout he asked thoughtful questions and elicited real, honest answers from the big players of the day. The world was a better place for having him in it, and he will be greatly missed.

According to The Inquisitr, Y&R honors St. John’s legacy on Monday, April 29, with a special unscripted show airing during the regular timeslot.