‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Pops Out Of Impossibly Tini Insta-Bikini

Being crowned the “world’s hottest weather girl” is a pretty tall order. Yanet Garcia has officially won the race.

The “girl that makes you want to watch the weather forecast” now comes profiled by The Sun. This Mexican sensation has 10 million Instagram followers, the nod of approval from Playboy, and she brings a very racy April 26 update.

Today’s picture shows Garcia flaunting her world-famous curves in an itsy-bitsy bikini. The two-piece channels somewhat-Bohemian materials in woven browns, yellows, blues, and reds. It comes high-cut at the leg and low-cut at the chest. Halterneck tying affords a push-up bra effect, however the swimwear does not appear padded. With one hand above her head, Garcia is rocking bed hair, a piercing stare, and enough sex appeal to rake in thousands of comments.

One fan appears to have marital concepts in mind. Their comment confirms them.

“Wifey”

The “wifey” term has become commonplace on social media – enough uses from Travis Scott to Kylie Jenner have turned the term into a bit of a trend. Given that 2018 saw Garcia split from her boyfriend, per The Sun, the hopeful fan may have room to make their move. Yanet is 28 years old.

With a cheeky smile and a penchant for lingerie selfies, it’s of little surprise why this television presenter and YouTuber is so popular. Her Instagram updates come from swimming pools, bedrooms, or the gym. As The Sun reports, Garcia has spoken to her followers about her decision to pursue an active lifestyle.

“Eight years ago I decided to enter a gym because I was very thin and I wanted to find the best version of myself.”

This girl’s fitness portfolio is, indeed, impressive – and from the Instagram videos alone. Leg lifts, squats, and planks are likely the reason behind Garcia’s fit physique, and it’s getting noticed. Garcia has already partnered up with nutrition supplement brands. While Yanet’s Instagram bio does not peg her as an influencer, a “business” email address appears to be inviting new opportunities. The bio also states Garcia’s role as a “model” and “actress,” alongside earmarking her “TV Host” career.

Today’s snap managed to rack up over 212,000 likes within three hours of being posted. Perhaps better testimony to Garcia’s popularity is her celebrity following. Her Instagram account is followed by The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams. Likewise keeping tabs on Yanet are high-profile models, Josephine Skriver, Ana Cheri, Sommer Ray, and Lele Pons. Yanet herself follows a mishmash of famous faces – Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, Kylie Jenner, and Selena Gomez are just a handful.