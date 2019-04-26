Kourtney Kardashian Goes Nude By The Pool For Thoughtful Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian is heating up Instagtam once again with a nude photo. The reality star took to the social media site on Friday afternoon to share a stripped-down poolside image to promote her lifestyle website, Poosh, which launched in early April. In the caption, Kourtney opens up about her morning routine.

The photo on Kourtney’s Instagram feed shows the 40-year-old mother of three standing in front of her pool with her back facing the camera. A white bathrobe slides down her back, revealing Kourtney’s bare top. Her black hair is slicked down with water from her dip in the pool. She stares off into the distant early morning sky.

“I try and start every morning by thanking God for my blessings, taking care of my body and mind and setting a positive vibe for my babies,” Kourtney captioned the photo, adding that more information about her morning routine can be found on Poosh.

The photo garnered over 280,000 likes and over 700 comments. Many people sent their love to Kourtney with hearts and positive words.

“Good for you!!” one person wrote with clapping emojis.

“Gorgeous! Love you,” another said.

Over on Poosh, Kourtney explained that she tries to start each day “focusing on my mind and body.”

“When I first wake up, I try not to reach for my phone immediately and pause for a silent moment of reflection,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote.

She continued on to reveal that she begins each morning with a prayer from a devotional book that she keeps open on her bathroom counter at all times. Kourtney drinks a collagen drink and apple tea for breakfast as she drops her kids off at school and heads into her daily workout. Afterwards, she drinks her “go-to avocado shake” filled with protein, collagen powder, and energy boosters to prepare for the rest of her day.

Kourtney just turned 40 last week, which she celebrated in a blowout bash featuring “Most interesting to look at” napkins, a massive “nude Kourtney” cake, and her closest friends and family.

A source recently told Hollywood Life that Kourtney embraced her 40th birthday with open arms. She is currently single, choosing to focus on her career and her three children, Penelope, 6, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4.

“Kourtney is in a great place and she’s not looking for love but if it happens then she’s open to the possibility of being in a relationship,” the source said. “Right now she’s just focused on her kids, working out, and the launch of Poosh. Kourtney looks and feels hotter than ever, so she’s feeling good about turning 40 and has no regrets.”