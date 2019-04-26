‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Is Engaged To Boyfriend Steve Lodge

Someone’s love tank isn’t just full, it’s overflowing. The OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, is newly engaged to longtime boyfriend Steve Lodge. The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared the news with her 1 million followers on Instagram today with a photo of herself alongside Steve. The couple looked happier than ever in the new photo where Vicki displayed her large rock as she held her hand against Steve’s chest.

Steve shared the same photo to his own Instagram page, and gushed that his future-bride “said yes.” According to Us Weekly, Steve popped the question Monday night after cooking the reality star a romantic dinner at her home. Steve also reportedly talked to Vicki’s children and got their blessings before asking for her hand in marriage.

The duo began dating in 2016, and their relationship has played out over the years on RHOC. In this past season of the hit Bravo reality series, the pressure was put on Steve by Tamra Judge to propose to Vicki, which resulted in a walkout from the former cop. Steve wasn’t happy to have pressure put on him, especially on camera, but it’s obvious now that he never had a doubt about Vicki.

Vicki’s marriage to Steve will mark the third wedding for the COTO Insurance founder. The reality star was previously married to Michael J. Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991, and Donn Gunvalson from 1994 to 2014. Vicki shares both of her children, Briana Culberson and Michael Wolfsmith, with her first husband.

It’s no shock to RHOC fans that Vicki has been ready for marriage since splitting from Donn in 2014. The 57-year-old often discusses her happily ever after on the show, and it looks like she’s finally getting it.

“I am so ready for marriage, I’m a marriage girl. I told him from the very beginning, if you don’t want to get married, then don’t waste your time with me because I love being married, there’s no ring on right now, but we’re taking it slow and have a great relationship, that’s the most important thing for me, is making sure it’s a solid relationship,” Vicki told Us Weekly back in 2017.

Many of Vicki’s RHOC current and former co-stars shared in her joy by commenting on the new photo. Lizzie Rovsek, Emily Simpson, and Lydia McLaughlin all showed their support in the comment section.

The engagement is likely to play out on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County which will return later this year.