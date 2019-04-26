Britney Spears Rocks Crop Top At Tanning Salon After Leaving Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears has officially checked out of the mental health facility, where she spent the last few weeks. The pop star was spotted in Thousand Oaks, California on Friday, as she rocked a casual look.

According to TMZ, Britney Spears was photographed by paparazzi this week, just hours after checking out of the mental health facility where she had been staying. The singer looked happy as she wore comfy clothing and headed to the tanning salon to give herself a bronzed glow.

In the photos, Britney is seen sporting a baggy, black crop top. The shirt is made from sweater-like material and boasts large, flowing sleeves. The shirt also showed off Spears’ flat tummy, and toned abs, which she recently revealed via social media has lost 5 pounds due to stress while in the facility.

Brittney completed her look by wearing a pair of light gray sweatpants, and carrying a black leather handbag. She also carried her phone in her hand, and rocked white polish on her nails.

Spears had her long, blonde hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head, and had pieces of her bangs hanging down to frame her famous face. She wore a minimal makeup look, which included pink blush and nude lips for the outing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears recently took to her Instagram account to tell her fans not to worry about her.

Spears claimed that the amount of rumors flying around about her and her family during her stay in the mental health facility were out of control, and that she wanted to set the record straight, even promising that she would be back on stage very soon.

“Everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want,” Britney stated in the message that accompanied the video.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you,” Spears added.

The Inquisitr had recently reported that rumors that Britney Spears was forced into the mental facility had surfaced. However, the singer seems to be denying that gossip with her latest post.