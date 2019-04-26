‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers: Some Of The Biggest Jaw-Dropping Moments And Easter Eggs

There is so much more packed into these three hours than you can imagine.

A great part of the world is focused on one thing and one thing only right now and that is Avengers: Endgame. Marvel’s epic three-hour film opened in theaters on Thursday night and there is so much that goes on during that span of time. For hardcore fans, though, there is a lot more hidden in secret ways, special nods, cameos, and the Easter Eggs that make your jaw drop and your eyes fill with tears.

For those who have not yet seen Avengers: Endgame, you will want to stop reading now. There are major spoilers ahead for the film and one of the biggest moments in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

While you’re going to want to pay attention to the main storyline and all happening between The Avengers and Thanos, there is more to see. If you plan on multiple viewings, be sure to look for and find some of these Easter Eggs and key moments.

Stan Lee’s final cameo

It was already confirmed by the Russo brothers that this was Stan Lee’s final Marvel Cinematic Universe cameo before his death late last year. When Steve Rogers and Tony Stark time travel back to 1970, Lee is seen as a long-haired hippie driving a car that has a bumper sticker reading “Nuff Said.”

Marvel fans will recognize the “Nuff Said” being synonymous with the history of the comics.

Other Endgame cameos

While there are a lot of characters and actors in this film, there are some who are primary and in it a lot. Throughout the film, though, there are plenty of other throwbacks and cameos from characters in past Marvel movies.

Natalie Portman – Jane Foster

Samuel L. Jackson – Nick Fury

William Hurt – Thunderbolt Ross

Cobie Smulders – Maria Hill

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Hayley Atwell – Peggy Carter

Tilda Swinton – The Ancient One

Michelle Pfeiffer – Janet Van Dyne

Michael Douglas – Hank Pym

Marisa Tomei – Aunt May

Ty Simpkins – Harley Keener

Rene Russo – Frigga

Roger Sterling – Howard Stark

Maximiliano Hernandez – Jasper Sitwell

Robert Redford – Alexander Pierce

James D’Arcy – Edwin Jarvis

Jacob Batalon – Ned

Korg – Taika Watiti

Meek

Frank Grillo – Brock Rumlow

There are some others thrown in here and there, so, keep your eyes open throughout.

Throwback Moments

There are a lot of moments in Avengers: Endgame that not only reference the other movies in the MCU, but they actually go back to them. Here are some of those moments that longtime fans should recognize, but may miss at first glance.

– The elevator scene with Captain America from Captain America: The Winter Solider – Not only is this a throwback, but it also brings about a huge moment in the comics where Steve Rogers whispers “Hail Hydra.”

– Tony mentioning how he wanted to “build a suit of armor around the world” and Captain America finally be worthy enough to wield Mjolnir looks back at Avengers: Age of Ultron.

– The “Time Heist” part of the storyline is absolutely huge and actually goes back to multiple films from the MCU

Thor and Rocket go back to Asgard in Thor

Nebula, War Machine, Hawkeye, and Black Widow go to different locations from Guardians of the Galaxy

Captain America, Ant-Man, Hulk, and Iron Man go to New York in Avengers

– Throwbacks to Captain America: The First Avenger include Cap telling Bucky, “Don’t go doing anything stupid.” Bucky playfully responds with the same line from that film by saying, “How can I? You’re taking all the stupid with you.”

Also, there is a line spoken by 2012 Captain America which is “I can do this all day.” That line was spoken in Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: Civil War.

– When heading out in the Milano, Hawkeye states that “we’re a long way from Budapest.” During the fight for New York in Avengers, Natalya references how the battle against the Chitauri is just like Budapest. In that movie, Hawkeye says, “You and I remember Budapest very differently.”

– After Tony/Iron Man puts on the new Infinity Gauntlet and before doing his own version of “the snap;” he speaks a very familiar line. It was the final line of the original Iron Man where he simply stated, “I am Iron Man.”

Marvel Studios

Other short moments that are much bigger than you may realize

– The gathering of the female superheroes to help out Captain Marvel during the final fight. This is truly one of the most incredible and awesome scenes in the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

– Tony and Pepper Potts have a daughter named Morgan Stark who is named after cousin of Tony’s in the comic books. At one point, Morgan has one an Iron Man helmet which is in the colors of blue and purple which Tony made for Pepper. Later in the movie, Pepper shows up in the suit which is named “Rescue” from Iron Man: Animated Adventures.

– Captain America finally saying “Avengers Assemble!” after all these years.

– The floating flowers hold Tony’s first ever arc reactor which he gave to Pepper and she gave it back to him with a message reading “Proof that Tony Stark has a heart.”

– Sam Wilson is presented with the ultimate gift in Captain America’s shield and title which will lead into future films and TV shows. Falcon also drops his “On your left line” when showing up for the big fight and that was a fun connection from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

– Hawkeye does indeed take on the identity of Ronin.

– Bruce Banner finding a way for Hulk and himself to exist at the same time is a huge nod to the comics as “smart Hulk” or “The Professor.”

While this may seem like a lot, there is so much more in Avengers: Endgame than what is even listed here. Easter Eggs are everywhere. Throwbacks and nods to past films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are spread throughout. If you’re planning on trying to catch as much as humanly possible, you will need multiple viewings of this latest MCU blockbuster.