Kim Kardashian Stuns In Sizzling Pink Bikini Instagram Pic

There’s never a dull moment for TV star and socialite Kim Kardashian. The mother of three — soon to be a mom of four — took off to Bali earlier this month with husband Kanye West, to enjoy a little rest and relaxation before the arrival of their fourth child, per The Inquisitr.

The fun didn’t stop there though. Shortly after returning from her trip abroad, Kim, along with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, took a trip out west to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a multi-weekend event that is held annually in Indio, California. While taking in the sights and sounds of the festival, plenty of Kim’s family members were quick to share photos on social media, and Kanye West performed a Sunday Service concert on Easter Sunday, which was attended by some of his family.

Still, amid her busy schedule, Kim has been keeping up with her Instagram account, regularly sharing photos and videos with her 135-plus million followers. Earlier today, she took to the popular social media platform to share another snapshot, one that is bound to get heart rates soaring and temperatures rising.

Kardashian’s latest pic is, in all likelihood, an old one that she has simply chosen to share with her fans and followers. In the photo’s caption, Kim indicates that this pic is from her aforementioned vacation in Bali, which is currently being documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In her latest snapshot, Kim is walking along a pristine beach, with the ocean serving as the photo’s backdrop. Rocking a large pair of sunglasses, Kim is seen taking off what looks to be a pink bathrobe, treating fans to a revealing view of her beach bod. On her trip to the beach, she rocked a tight pink bikini, which hugs all her curves in all the right places while simultaneously showing off her cleavage. Her signature dark locks are cascading down her back as she looks off into the distance.

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo has proven itself popular with her rabid fanbase. Even though the snapshot was posted less than an hour ago, the sultry bikini pic has already racked up over 700,000 likes and over 3,500 comments. Kim’s fans were quick to show their adoration.

“I never miss an episode don’t worry,” one user wrote, in reference to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“This woman is allergic to clothes,” another quipped, referencing Kim’s penchant for revealing outfits.

Fans can catch more of Kim by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs on E!