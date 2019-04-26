Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, Says He Wants To Get Married & Have Kids

Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, recently opened up about what he wants for his future.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Younes Bendjima appeared at the MASK launch in New York City on Thursday, and was asked about his love life.

“I hope the next one … I will marry her and have some kids with her. Maybe in about a year and a half, I guess, I will be ready. I love kids. I really love kids,” Bendjima stated.

Younes says that he is currently single at the moment, but that he’s not giving up on his dream of settling down and having children, even though he won’t go out of his way to find the one.

“Not at all. I just go with the feeling,” Bendjima said, adding that he has a type, because he loves brunettes and doesn’t date blondes.

Kourtney and Younes dated for nearly two years before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called off their romance back in August 2018, much to her fans’ surprise.

However, the couple have remained friends, as Bendjima was spotted partying with Kardashian and the rest of her friends and family members earlier this month in celebration of Kourtney’s 40th birthday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian’s reunion at the birthday party allegedly made the young model realize that he would love to get back together with the reality star.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Younes regrets how his relationship with Kourtney ended last year, and that he believes that the fact that she invited him to her birthday party is a huge step in the right direction.

The model is said to have serious chemistry with the mother-of-three, and misses her companionship.

“In the brief time they spent together, he felt their chemistry and is hoping he gets to see more of her soon so he can show her how much he has grown, changed and matured since they were a couple. He would take her back in a second if she gave him a real chance,” a source told the outlet of Bendjima’s plans to get Kardashian back.

Meanwhile, The Inquisitr also reports that Kourtney allegedly wants to have more children, even though she is single. She had her eggs frozen last year, and is waiting to see if she finds someone she may want to conceive a child with.

