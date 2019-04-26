Travel Blogger Nicole Isaacs Flaunts Major Cleavage & Insane Abs For In Latest Instagram Snap

Travel blogger Nicole Isaacs doesn’t just explore new countries, she dives right into the culture and does as the locals do whenever she’s visiting a new place. As evidenced by a post made by the model on Instagram, that includes lounging on a beach in a barely-there bikini, all while showing off her insane physique.

For the snap, which Isaacs revealed was taken as a candid during her recent trip to Cuba, the model laid on her side in a beach chair and stretched her entire body out to show off her toned frame. Isaacs rocked a bright, white bikini that complimented her sunkissed skin perfectly, and showed off a little bit of her buxom chest as she turned her body toward the camera.

The top, which featured a delicate bow around the midsection, gave a glimpse at her ample cleavage. The body-hugging number fit her flawlessly and emphasized her chiseled midsection, and the low-cut bottoms let her fans have a peek at her voluptuous thighs. Isaacs wore her hair in an on-trend, top knot bun that she tied up with the come-back accessory of the year — a scrunchie. She added to the beach-babe vibe by wearing an anklet made of soft-white shells and sipping on a refreshing beverage in a coconut.

The fun snaps continued in Isaacs’ Instagram story as well, and the model graciously showed off several swizzling looks and gorgeous beachside sights. In the first snap, Isaacs did a sexy shimmy wearing a multicolored, two-piece bathing suit while filming herself in the mirror. She let her raven-colored locks cascade down her shoulders and back in long, beachy waves, and shot her fans a sultry look.

She then joined a pal for a little “twinning” session, and the duo wore matching leopard print swimwear. Isaacs opted for a bikini that accentuated her chest, and her friend, Solmaz Saberi chose a one-piece with a dramatically plunging neckline. Both women looked flawless for the photoshoot, and definitely ready to turn heads while on the beach.

Additionally, Isaacs shared some photos of the crystal blue waters and exciting beachside bar that she’s been spending her time bouncing between on this most recent vacation. In one shot, Isaacs and Saberi held up frozen drinks in coconuts — complete with the quintessential umbrella — in front of gorgeous, swaying palm trees that lined the beach. The model shared footage of their bartender actually climbing a tree to retrieve the fruit, which added some flair and entertainment to their trip to the watering hole after a long day soaking up the rays.