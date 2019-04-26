Beyonce Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Red Adidas Bodysuit Surrounded By Sneakers

Beyonce Knowles gave her fans a treat on Friday when she posted a photo of herself dressed in a figure-hugging, fiery red bodysuit with the Addidas logo emblazoned on it. The photo appears to be a promotion for the singer’s partnership with the athletic wear company and that hint is reinforced by the fact that she’s surrounded by what looks like hundreds of pairs of sneakers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beyonce has collaborated with Adidas to create new shoe designs and to relaunch her athleisure brand, Ivy Park.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé said in a statement about the creative partnership published by High Snobiety. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

The news of the partnership was soon enveloped in speculation on whether Beyonce passed on a partnership with Reebok because they did not bring an ethnically diverse team to the pitch meeting. As NME reports, ESPN’s Nick DePaula said that he got the story from one of his sources and also revealed that the singer had meetings with the Jordan and Under Armor as well.

Reebok has denied that the story is true.

Today, Beyonce also posted a behind the scenes video of herself getting ready for the shoot. But this post is a lot different from the social media content that her fans expect from her. First of all, it’s a selfie video which she rarely posts and it also includes a caption which is a lyric from her son “7/11.”

Many of her fans, who are collectively known as “The Beyhive,” expressed surprise in the comments section of the post.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen Beyonce hold a phone,” wrote Todrick Hall. “I’m legit gagged!”

Loading...

There’s still no news about when Beyonce’s Adidas collaboration will drop but it looks like she’s in promotion mode so that’s a hint that the release date might be coming up soon. She’s well known for doing surprise releases when it comes to her music but this roll-out might be a bit different since these are physical retail products.

But it’s pretty clear that her fans are very excited about it. Her post showing off the sneakers has millions of likes and many of the commenters are vowing to buy several pairs when her designs come out. So it looks like this might be another big success for the woman otherwise known as “Queen B.”