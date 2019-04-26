‘General Hospital’ Friday Spoilers: Anna Questions Robert As Finn’s Proposal Hesitation Continues

Friday’s episode of General Hospital will feature more of Anna and Robert together. Viewers watched earlier this week as the two talked about their history together and Anna finally began to feel more confident that Robin is truly her biological daughter. The rapport between these two remains easy and friendly, while Finn continues to be rattled over wanting to propose to her. Spoilers tease there’s more of all of that on the way with the April 26 show.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter teases additional General Hospital spoilers. Anna will ask Robert why he keeps giving Finn such a hard time, and in true Robert fashion, he’ll grin a bit as he shrugs. Robert and Anna have put their romantic feelings for one another firmly in the past, but that doesn’t mean he necessarily believes that Finn is the man destined to play a prominent role in her future.

Finn almost proposed to Anna not long ago, but she was too distracted by Peter and Maxie to pay attention. Interruption after interruption has caused that ring to stay in his pocket and General Hospital spoilers suggest that the ring may not end up on her finger for a while yet.

SheKnows Soaps hints that this dynamic involving Anna, Robert, and Finn will continue its push-and-pull throughout the May sweeps period. Anna will be sorting through mixed messages that she gets from both Finn and Robert, but viewers will have to stay tuned to see exactly how that plays out.

It sounds as if Anna will continue to be oblivious to Finn’s proposal plans for now. He is clearly keeping the ring on him virtually all the time as he waits for the right opportunity to pop the question, but it’s not known yet how much longer it will take for that to happen.

Could the upcoming Nurses Ball become central in helping him finally scrounge up the courage to pop the question? The event last year was key in this romantic relationship kicking into high gear so it would certainly seem somewhat fitting for it to be part of an engagement for the duo.

Robert's still trying to convince Anna that Robin is her daughter (and not Alex's). Are they on the verge of a breakthrough?

Fans who love Tristan Rogers will be thrilled by the General Hospital spoilers that reveal Robert will be sticking around for a while. He will partner up with Laura in her quest to track down Ryan and viewers would have a lot of fun with this if the two fake a romance to try to make Kevin and Ava’s fake romance seem more realistic.

General Hospital spoilers detail that Laura and Robert will come face-to-face for the first time in years during the episode airing on Monday, May 6. Then, he will be angry over something during the May 9 show. This is all good news for those who are anxious for a break from the Dawn of Day storyline and additional teasers should add further context in the days ahead.