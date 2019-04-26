Braless Jazmyne Wardell Flashes Major Underboob In Full-Frontal Cleavage And Panties Snap

Jazmyne Wardell earned somewhat of a “bunny” moniker earlier this month – her twinning Instagram update with Easter Bunny ears launched a plethora of rabbit-related comments. The post was documented by The Inquisitr.

The Australian model appears to have changed her tune, though. On April 25, this blonde sensation updated her Instagram with a sportier snap. The picture shows Wardell leaning against wire-frame netting enclosing a tennis court. Full-frontal, full-length, and clinging onto the netting with her hands, Jazmyne appears both appropriately and inappropriately clad for a game of tennis.

From the knees down, white socks and sneakers seem apt for the sport. High-cut, string panties in white might channel an athletic-friendly style, but they’re accompanying a top that would likely compromise this girl’s comfort – going braless isn’t unheard of in tennis, but the industry’s elite tend to opt for support.

Given that Wardell is flashing taut abs, toned thighs, and defined biceps, viewers may want to think twice before questioning this girl’s dedication to fitness. Then again, with this level of eye-popping cleavage and underboob, Wardell’s status as a model seems more prominent than her contribution to the athletic world. Wardell does, however, contribute. Jazmyne’s Instagram bio announces her partnership with sports nutrition brand, ASN. She is, as the bio states, a “sponsored athlete.”

Fans appear to be responding well to today’s update. One left their thoughts.

“As I have always said, if you got it flaunt it”

A quick scroll through Wardell’s feed will suggest that she does just this. Whether alone or doubling up with fellow models, Wardell’s updates come with plenty of skin, plenty of cleavage, and what appears to be plenty of positive feedback.

Jazmyne has 124,000 Instagram followers. Modest as this may be, Jazmyne is nonetheless making a name for herself. Her endorsement potential appears to have been snapped up by various swimwear and clothing brands. ASN also likely cherry-picked this girl for a reason. Maintaining defined muscles alongside voluptuous curves doesn’t always make for smooth sailing. One will invariably compromise the other. Given that Wardell appears to have both, she seems a prime candidate for fitness promotion. Hashtags suggesting that she is “asn fuelled” likewise paint Jazmyne as a consumer of the Australian brand’s products.

Celebrity promotion for diet-related products doesn’t always fare too well, though. Earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian deleted her controversial Flat Tummy Co Instagram post following global backlash. As Cosmopolitan reports, the Good American founder had been slammed for influencing young women to turn to diet solutions.

With no apparent backlash, Wardell’s career as a fitness influencer seems green-lit.