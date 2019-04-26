Fans Think Kim Kardashian Threw Some Major Shade At Taylor Swift Right After Swift’s New Single Dropped

Fans of Taylor Swift are still on an adrenaline high after the pop-sensation dropped her newest single, “Me!” after teasing her massive following for weeks on Instagram. In a seemingly innocent post made by Kim Kardashian hours after Swift’s latest musical debut, many folks think that the snap was Kardashian’s way of throwing shade at Swift, and her music, which is something that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s starlet has been accused of doing in the past.

As Us Weekly shared, Kardashian uploaded a photo of several pieces of snake jewelry, gifted to her by model Sita Abellan, to her Instagram story. Though the shoutout to Abellan seemed nonchalant, and maybe unintentional, many fans found the timing of the post a little suspicious since it came at the exact time — at midnight, to be exact — that Swift dropped her collab with Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie.

Swift had an easter egg in her accompanying video for “Me!”, which opened up with an image of a slithering snake that turned into a crowd of rainbow-colored butterflies, and many fans think that signaled Swift’s attempt to transform from the drama surrounding her and Kardashian, which dates back to a feud involving Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, in 2016.

According to Us, West and Swift had a slightly awkward, highly talked about moment at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when West hopped on stage to proclaim Beyonce as the greatest performer of all time, just as Swift accepted her award. The drama didn’t kick into high gear, however, until 2016 when West name-dropped the “Love Story” singer in his single “Famous,” and referred to her as “that b**ch.” After Swift became upset and called West out on it, Kardashian intervened and released several tapes of West and Swift chatting about West’s single, and eventually began slyly referring to Swift as a “snake.”

Though with the latest snake reference in Swift’s newest video shows that the performer is doing her best to move on from the drama, in her profile shortly before her 30th birthday with Elle Magazine, Swift opened up about how the bullying has added to her insecurity, and forced her to move beyond her once “sweet” persona that she’s been well known for throughout her career.

“While it may be born from having been raised to be a polite young lady, this can contribute to some of your life’s worst regrets if someone takes advantage of this trait in you. Grow a backbone, trust your gut, and know when to strike back. Be like a snake—only bite if someone steps on you,” Swift shared.