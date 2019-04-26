Kendall Jenner Just Made It Clear She’s Not Ready For Kids In Hilarious Instagram Post

Baby fever is in the air for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but Kendall Jenner wants no part of it. The 23-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet family photo that included most of her siblings and their children, followed by a funny meme about pregnancy being “in the air.” As fans know, Kendall is the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling without any children, and she doesn’t mind waiting to have them.

The photo on Kendall’s Instagram feed on Friday showed the big family sitting on a giant couch together. On the left sat Kris Jenner posing with 21-year-old Kylie, her boyfriend Travis Scott, and their 1-year-old daughter Stormi. Then, 38-year-old Kim Kardashian held her 3-year-old son Saint and 1-year-old daughter Chicago, while husband Kanye West posed behind them with 5-year-old North on his shoulders.

Next to Kim sat Kourtney Kardashian, 40, with her sons Reign, 4, and Mason, 9 in her lap. Her daughter, 6-year-old Penelope, was not pictured, nor was the children’s father and Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick. Finally, Khloe Kardashian, 34, posed with her 1-year-old daughter True in her lap, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

Also not pictured was Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream, 2.

In the center of it all sat Kendall, wearing a nude bandeau top and a cream skirt, watching the chaos around her.

The following image in the series was a meme that read, “pregnancy is in the air. Me:,” above a photo of a woman with a plastic bag over her head.

Kendall’s hilarious post already has over 1.5 million likes.

Kendall usually opts to sit out of these kid-friendly family portraits. Back in December, fans grew worried when the young social media star was not included in a Christmas photo along with the rest of the clan. Khloe later cleared up rumors of bad blood, explaining that Kendall was at the photoshoot but chose to skip that particular shot, USA Today reported.

“She was at the shoot and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies,” Khloe said.

The model explained in the past that she is perfectly fine with being an auntie to all of her wonderful nieces and nephews. In March 2018, soon after Kylie and Khloe gave birth to their daughters, Kendall was asked about children during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, according to Elite Daily. She explained that she does think about baby fever sometimes, but she isn’t ready for her own kids just yet.

“I have moments when I’m like, ‘Do I have baby fever?’ but I don’t!” Kendall said. “But I’m good. I can wait for a little while longer, but it’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with and then I can give them back.”