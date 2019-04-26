Man Reportedly Attacked For Leaking ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers

While Avengers: Endgame might have officially released today, that doesn’t mean plenty of people haven’t already seen Marvel’s latest cinematic masterpiece. Understandably, the hype and anticipation for the latest MCU film are at an all-time high, and it seems one Hong Kong man may have gotten himself into trouble by trying to reveal crucial plot details and spoilers for other moviegoers.

As reported by AsiaOne, an unnamed man was reportedly beaten up outside a movie theater in Hong Kong for allegedly trying to spoil plot details. The incident was said to have happened outside of a theater in Causeway Bay. The man in question apparently left the theater after having watched Avengers: Endgame for himself and proceeded to loudly reveal important plot details and spoilers near the theater’s entrance.

Unsurprisingly, moviegoers who were waiting to see Endgame for themselves were upset, and a few reportedly decided to teach the man a lesson. As AsiaOne notes, a photo of the attack (embedded below) has circulated around the web, with some seemingly fine with the way the man was treated. While some have questioned the authenticity of the original report (which was filed by Taiwanese outlet TVBS), others have chimed in, explaining that it did indeed happen and that they witnessed the beatdown themselves.

Man in Hong Kong reportedly beaten up outside cinema for leaking #AvengersEndgame spoilers https://t.co/iUFZo2x2et pic.twitter.com/fCij5m18B1 — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) April 26, 2019

For those wondering exactly how some people have already managed to watch Avengers: Endgame for themselves, it’s worth noting that while the film officially released worldwide (and in the U.S.) today, it has already been out in other countries for a couple of days. As noted on IMDb, Endgame came out on April 24 in a handful of countries, including China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who have a directed a handful of Marvel films — including Avengers: Endgame— took to Twitter last week, imploring fans not to spoil the movie for those who haven’t seen it yet.

“To the greatest fans in the world, This is it. This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises,” the Russo Brothers wrote.

“Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help. When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence. As always, good luck and happy viewing. The Russo Brothers. #DontSpoilTheEndgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.