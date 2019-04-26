Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Incredible Abs In Skimpy Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted out looking white-hot in Los Angeles on Thursday.

According to The Daily Mail, Emily Ratajkowski commanded attention in an all-white ensemble while out in L.A. with friends this week.

Paparazzi caught the model/actress walking the streets in a skimpy crop top, which flaunted her incredibly toned abs and flat tummy. Emily paired her tiny top with some white, high-waisted jeans, which hugged her curves and flaunted her fabulous figure.

Ratajkowski had her long, dark hair parted down the middle, and pulled back into a tight, sleek bun at the base of her head. She accessorized by adding a pair of trendy Oliver Peoples sunglasses, some large, gold hoop earrings, and a gold watch to her look.

Emily completed the ensemble with a pair of bright, white sneakers to match the rest of her outfit. The model also donned a bronzed glow all over her body, which could be a product of rocking skimpy bikinis, which she has become known for showing off via her Instagram account.

The 27-year-old former Gone Girl star also sported a natural makeup look for the outing, which included dark eyebrows, pink blush, and a light pink color on her pouty lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, although Emily Ratajkowski often stirs up scandal by posting photos of herself wearing racy outfits and barely-there bikinis, the model says she doesn’t understand what the big deal is.

In fact she claims that conforming to what others believe she should be wearing is the opposite of feminism, and since she’s a big women’s rights advocate, it seems like she’s going to continue to push the boundaries and fight for her right to look and dress however she wants to.

“[Like] I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness. It makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me,” Ratajkowski previously told Vogue Australia.

“I think it’s sexism. I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice,” Emily added of the attention her sexy images receive.

Fans can see more of Emily Ratajkowski’s steamy photos by following her on Instagram.