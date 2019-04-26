‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Friends And Family Celebrate Neil’s Life

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, April 26 brings a celebration of Neil’s life at Devon’s penthouse. Citizens of Genoa City gather to remember all the man meant to them throughout the years.

At Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse, Malcolm (Shemar Moore) tells everybody it is time to celebrate Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) life after they honored him at the memorial service. Ana (Loren Lott) sat at the piano and played “Til the World Stops Turning” while everybody clapped along. They discussed Neil’s love of jazz and his club, Indigo. In a flashback, Neil showed Devon the club before he bought it. Sofia (Julia Pace Mitchell) described how Neil sent Moses jazz lullabies. Malcolm proposed a toast and everybody raised their glasses to Neil.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) promised to be there for Devon for whatever he needed. Devon told her how he owes everything to Neil, and in a flashback, Neil urged Devon to pursue his music. They declared Neil was the best dad. Elsewhere, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Jill (Jess Walton) talked about Cane leaving Chancellor, and he told Jill he wanted to make things work with Lily (Christel Khalil). Malcolm and Lily talked, and he encouraged her to be the best she can be just like Neil wanted. Later, Cane asked Lily to stay at their home, but she told him she was sorry and prepared to leave. Lily said that Neil wanted her to be happy and fulfilled.

Billy (Jason Thompson) hugged Lily, and she told him how glad she was that he was there when she got out of prison. Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) told Devon how highly he thought of Neil, and then Victor and Jack (Peter Bergman) argued over who discovered him. Victor assured Devon that he made Neil proud.

During the gathering, Sofia and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) reconnected, and Sofia told Ashley she was glad that Neil found romance again with Ashley. Ashley teared up and said it was difficult to accept that Neil is gone. In a flashback, Neil gifted Sofia with a necklace. Near the bar area, Billy told Jill that he and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are back together, and Jill was thrilled to hear the news.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Lily discussed how Neil never got over Drucilla’s death. They remembered how Neil always reached out to others to help pick them up during rough times, and Nikki told Lily that she would always have a friend in Nikki. Later, Victor told Nikki it was time to leave, and then at Newman Enterprises, Victor told Nikki he was going and couldn’t tell her anything about it. The Inquisitr reported that Victor’s secret will turn Nikki’s world upside down.

Malcolm and Nate (Sean Dominic) promised not to wait so long between visits, and Malcolm choked up about missing Neil. Eventually, Malcolm snapped a family photo of everybody and then caught a ride to the airport with Sofia.

Devon broke down on the coach and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) rubbed his back.

At the end of the show, Bryton James and Christel Khalil invited viewers to tune in on Monday to the unscripted episode honoring Kristoff St. John’s legacy on Y&R.