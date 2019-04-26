Kate Bock Shows Off Gorgeous Figure As She Lounges In The Tiniest Red Bikini

Kate Bock appears to be having an amazing time on her trip to Asia. The model recently jetted off to Phuket, Thailand with boyfriend Kevin Love and has been sharing photos from the trip with her 400,000 plus followers. In one of her more recent snapshot, the blonde-haired beauty shows off her killer body in a sexy Instagram post.

In the selfie photo, Bock lays out on a lounge chair and gives fans a great look at her incredible figure. The 26-year-old’s body looks like fire in a tiny red bikini that features a bandeau top that clasps in the middle and bottoms with extremely thin sides. To dress up her beachside looks just a little bit, Bock rocks a number of gold necklaces as well as a gold chain that dips all the way down to her naval.

The fashion model goes makeup free in the snapshot and covers part of her face with her hand to shield herself from the sun. Bock simply captioned the sexy new photo with a red heart and within a short time of the image going live, it’s earned Kate rave reviews from her army of fans.

“Red is hot just like you,” one follower wrote.

“You’re never coming home are you?”

“OMG you are so beautiful,” another follower gushed.

And shortly after that post, she wowed fans with another sexy shot, this time in black and white striped beach pants and a bikini top. In the snapshot, Bock again sits on a lounge chair and looks down at the camera while going makeup free. The Sports Illustrated model still looks stunning with her hair in a top knot while once again sporting a number of gold necklaces.

On top, the blonde-haired beauty wears skimpy white bikini and once again — her abs are on display for the world to see. Like her other recent photo, this one has also earned Bock a lot of praise from her fans with over 7,000 likes as well as 100 comments.

As fans of Kate know, the Canadian born beauty has been dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love for the past few years. The two make appearances on one another’s Instagram accounts from time to time, and things appear to be going very well for the beautiful couple. The model recently opened up to Sports Illustrated about her relationship with Love, and how they are able to make the long distance aspect of it work.

“Luckily, it’s not very far. Cleveland is only like an hour-long flight from New York. So I go back and forth between here and there and jobs, and then sometimes meet him on the road if it makes sense, so I see him pretty often even though we live in different cities and both travel for work,” she shared. “We make it work, so that’s kind of fun.”

Fans can follow all of Kate’s stunning photos on her Instagram account.