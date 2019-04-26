Kate Bock Shows Off Gorgeous Figure As She Lounges In The Tiniest Red Bikini

Kate Bock appears to be having an amazing time on her trip to Asia. The model recently jetted off to Phuket, Thailand, with boyfriend Kevin Love. While spending time in the idyllic paradise, Bock has been sharing photos from the trip with her 400,000 plus followers. In one of her more recent snapshots, the blonde-haired beauty shows off her killer body in a sexy Instagram post.

In a recent selfie, Bock lays out on a lounge chair to give fans a great look at her incredible figure. The 26-year-old’s body looks like fire in a tiny red bikini, one that features a skimpy bandeau top and bottoms with extremely thin sides. To dress up her beachside looks just a little bit, Bock rocks a number of gold necklaces — as well as a gold chain that dips all the way down to her navel.

The fashion model goes makeup free in the snapshot, and covers part of her face with her hand to shield herself from the sun. Bock simply captioned the sizzling new photo with a red heart emoji, and within a short time of the image having been posted, it’s earned Kate rave reviews from her army of fans.

“Red is hot just like you,” one follower wrote.

“You’re never coming home are you?” a second supporter on social media asked.

“OMG you are so beautiful,” another follower gushed.

Shortly after that post, Kate Bock wowed fans with another sensual shot — this time sporting black-and-white striped beach pants and a bikini top. In this particular snapshot, Bock again sits on a lounge chair. The gorgeous model looks down at the camera while going light on the makeup. The Sports Illustrated model still looks stunning, her hair in a top knot while once again sporting a number of gold necklaces.

On top, the blonde-haired beauty wears a scanty white bikini top, and her world-famous abs are on display for all to see. Like her other recent photo, this one has also earned Bock a lot of praise from her fans, having attracted over 7,000 likes as well as 100 comments in short order.

As fans of Kate know, the Canadian-born beauty has been dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love for the past few years. The two make appearances on one another’s Instagram accounts from time to time, and things appear to be going very well for the beautiful couple. The model recently opened up to Sports Illustrated about her relationship with Love, particularly emphasizing how they are able to make the long distance aspect of their pairing work.

“Luckily, it’s not very far. Cleveland is only like an hour-long flight from New York. So I go back and forth between here and there and jobs, and then sometimes meet him on the road if it makes sense, so I see him pretty often even though we live in different cities and both travel for work,” she shared. “We make it work, so that’s kind of fun.”

Fans can follow all of Kate’s stunning photos on her Instagram account.