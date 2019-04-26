Twin Model, Mathilde Tantot Called ‘Unreal’ In Double Thong Insta-Snap

Modeling on Instagram is likely to go well when you’re a twin. Mathilde and Pauline Tantot are living proof.

On April 25, Mathilde updated her account. Two snaps are showing this French sensation in a decidedly low-frills setting. Tantot appears standing in her kitchen. Tiling in whites matches an electric kettle and cupboards – the second slide moves to a window setting with visible dish soap, sponges, and bric-a-brac.

Nobody is calling this update “unreal” for the setting. Comments likely pertain to Mathilde’s bourbon-pink bodysuit and thonged, lace finish. This all-in-one lingerie set may not be flaunting any cleavage, but the peachy rear on show is getting plenty of exposure. Likewise, Fashion Nova, to whom Mathilde gives a nod in her caption.

A comment from fellow model, Nicki Andrea reads as follows:

“You’re unreal”

Interestingly, the most-liked comments appear to be from female accounts. @starb*tch__ expressed a degree of envy with her comment.

“What’s your secret to get a booty like yours or do you have a [sic] good advice? I wanna have a butt like that too”

Mathilde has 2.6 million Instagram followers. Her bio states both French and Persian origins, although the plethora of Paris-based geo-tags suggests the French capital to be her base.

Today’s update comes from Los Angeles. No reason for Mathilde’s travels are given. With no evidence to suggest attendance at Coachella 2019, there remains a somewhat-mysterious side to this girl’s globe-trotting.

Where Mathilde goes though, so too does her twin. With 1.7 million Instagram followers, Pauline’s fanbase may be more modest than her sister’s, but fans are likely too taken by these siblings to pay attention. The minute they join forces, the engagement goes up. Racking up over 250,000 likes, the above snap came in at over double the average number of likes for a solo picture from Mathilde.

By and large, updates from either twin comes with a predictable, if very popular format. Clothing will be minimal or non-existent. Curves will be on show. Whether sunbathing topless on yachts or poking around refrigerators in next-to-nothing, fans are digging the result.

The sisters co-own swimwear brand, Khassani Swimwear. The shift from model to entrepreneur has already been seen from much more high-profile faces. Elle Macpherson, Emily Ratajkowski, and Victoria’s Secret model, Alessandra Ambrosio have all launched their own merch.

Mathilde happens to follow EmRata on Instagram. She likewise follows Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Sofia Richie, and Descendants actress, Dove Cameron. Interestingly, Cameron follows Tantot back. Pauline’s growing fame and thong-clad rear received coverage from The Inquisitr earlier this month.