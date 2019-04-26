Sofia Richie Stuns In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Sofia Richie has captured the interest of Scott Disick and many fans over the past few years. The young model is one of Hollywood’s most beautiful faces, and she continues to prove it on social media.

On Friday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share another sexy snapshot of herself rocking a full glam look, and her fans loved it.

In the photograph, Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, is seen wearing a light gray wrap around dress, which shows off her model curves.

The dress was low cut enough to give her followers a peek at her bare chest underneath, as the model sported a deep tan that she likely got from her recent romantic vacation to Mexico with Scott Disick.

Richie had her blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Sofia sported a full face of makeup in the picture, which included darkened eyebrows and thick lashes. Richie rocked a smokey eye look, with a bronzed glow on her face, adding highlighter to show off even more shimmer.

Richie also wore a nude lip, and completed her look by wearing multiple gold chains around her neck.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, often get criticism on social media when they posts photos. One of the things that online trolls like to point out is the couple’s 15-year age difference. However, it reportedly doesn’t bother them one bit.

Sources tell Life & Style that Scott and Sofia don’t care about their age gap, and that Richie is very mature for her age, despite being just 20-years old.

“They actually laugh over people saying that they have nothing in common or she’s too immature him, because she’s the one who takes care of him,” an insider tells the outlet.

“Let’s not forget that before they started dating Scott was partying a lot — and you don’t see that side of him anymore. He’s never out getting too out of control and that’s because Sofia has created a stable life for him. She loves to plan outdoor adventures for the two of them, like an early evening hike or order in sushi or go to low-key date nights and watch movies,” the source added of the couple’s relationship.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s sexy looks by following the model on Instagram.