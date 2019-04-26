‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Filed Restraining Order Against Ravenel ‘Paramour’ Last Year

Dennis sought help from the court in October to keep Ravenel's 'latest' girlfriend from the children.

With the sixth season of Southern Charm just two weeks away, interest is increasing in the behind the scenes drama in reference to the legal problems of former cast member Thomas Ravenel. But the former politician and his latest girlfriend are accusing the mother of two of filing a demand for full custody and a restraining order as an attempt to stir up interest in the Bravo show, which is refuted by the family court filing.

A recent article states that Kathryn Dennis has filed a request for full custody, and a restraining order against Ravenel’s sometimes girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs. The Blast suggests that in new documents, Dennis requested the restraining order, but the dated filing proves that this isn’t true, as the Southern Charm star put this request in writing six months ago.

Jacobs, who according to Celebrity Insider was “desperate to film again” is once again accusing Dennis of using the court for attention, saying that she has left Charleston and moved back to California.

“The fact my name was included in Kathryn’s filing is hysterical and she is only trying to stir things up with the show premiere only weeks away … Why are you dragging me into the middle of this, Kathryn?”

According to the filing in Charleston County Court, Dennis filed her request on October 25, soon after Ravenel was charged with sexually assaulting the family nanny. In the report, Dennis says that she believes that it’s in the best interest of the children that they make their home base with her, as he is facing trial and possible incarceration based on the charges against him. The filing also mentions a second woman who reportedly settled with Ravenel for a similar alleged assault.

The segment on Ravenel’s girlfriend mentions Jacobs by name, and refers to several verbal assaults, caught on tape by Bravo in which the hospice nurse berated Dennis with the information she could have only learned from the former cast member. She clearly states that during most of these episodes, Ravenel stood by and did nothing to stop the outbursts, in violation of their agreement not to disparage the other parent in public.

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Arrested, Charged with Assault and Battery https://t.co/EvADqzOLGz — People (@people) September 25, 2018

In two pages, Dennis documents on the October filing that she is requesting a restraining order for herself and the children, preferring that Ravenel’s “paramour” stay away.

The article from The Blast also stated that there was no hearing date scheduled, but the Charleston County Court website states that there is a hearing on June 26 at 11:30 a.m.

But in February, when Ravenel responded to Dennis’ filing, he included Bravo in the lawsuit, claiming that they had put Dennis up to filing the lawsuit to get media attention, says PageSix.

Bravo responded, saying that Ravenel’s claims were ridiculous, adding that if he wants the matter private, he should stop posting about it himself.

“If Ravenel actually wants to stem the public flow of information about this custody dispute, then his recourse is to stop his own public mudslinging in the pleadings he has filed in this case, stop posting photos and videos of his children on the Internet, join Dennis’s request to seal this Court’s records, and/or seek to restrain Dennis from discussing the case.”

The network has asked to be excused from the case, as they have no knowledge of either parents’ relationship with the children.